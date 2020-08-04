Police said a Dubuque man attacked another with a baseball bat, seriously injuring him.
Artin W. Thomas, 27, of 1464 Central Ave., No. 1, was arrested at 4:09 a.m. Monday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging assault with serious injury.
Court documents state that Thomas assaulted Terry J. Sproule, 30, no permanent address, at about 4:15 p.m. Dec. 29 at Thomas’ residence.
Sproule told police that he had gone to the residence to ask about a vehicle that a friend recently purchased. Thomas then assaulted Sproule on the balcony of the residence with a baseball bat.
Thomas swung a bat, and “Sproule put his left arm up and was struck by the bat,” according to documents.
As Sproule descended the steps from the balcony, he “was struck in the back of the head with the bat three to five times,” documents state.
Sproule was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and later transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment of head injuries and an injured wrist.
A warrant was issued for Thomas’ arrest on July 10 after investigators reviewed traffic camera footage related to the incident.