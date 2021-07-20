HANOVER, Ill. -- Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation is inviting citizens to learn about conservation projects at one of its nature preserves.
The foundation will host “Conservation Basics: The Wapello Story” from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at Wapello Land and Water Reserve, 8642 Illinois 84.
The volunteer group Friends of Wapello will lead attendees through stations along the trails of the nature preserve.
Topics will include prairie ecology and diversity, the role of fire and findings of bumblebee and insect surveys.
The event is free, and no registration is required. Attendees should meet at the pavilion near the parking lot at 4 p.m.