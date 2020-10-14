The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Daniel C. Arlen, 38, of Dyersville, Iowa, was arrested at 7:07 p.m. Monday in Dyersville on charges of domestic assault, child endangerment and possession of marijuana. Court documents state that Arlen assaulted Samantha N. Arlen, 33, of the same address, in the presence of a 3-year-old child.
- Kandice N. Kemps, 22, of 760 Duggan Drive, No. 2, was arrested at 8:13 a.m. Monday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Kemps assaulted Austin J. Kemps, 25, of the same address.
- Melvyn A. Escobar-Hernandez, 28, of Marion, Iowa, was arrested at 6:51 p.m. Saturday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Escobar-Hernandez assaulted Mayra C. Yaxcal-Choc, 20, also of Marion, at 5:23 p.m. Saturday in a vehicle on U.S. 151 near 12 Mile Road.
- Chad A. House, 29, of 2701 White St., was arrested at 10:41 a.m. Saturday at his residence on charges of domestic assault, first-degree harassment and possession of drug paraphernalia. Court documents state that House assaulted Elise A. Hampton, 38, of the same address.
- William D. Carpenter, 19, of 207 Angela Jean Circle, was arrested at 1:57 a.m. Saturday in the area of West Second and Main streets on charges of assault with injury, assault, public intoxication and being under 21 in a licensed establishment after 9 p.m. Court documents state that Carpenter assaulted Benjamin R. Yeiser, 21, of 1395 Belmont St., at about 1:50 a.m. in the intersection of West Second and Main streets.
- Alexander T. Kass, 33, of 1074 Oak St., reported $600 worth of criminal damage done to a trampoline between 8 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Monday at his residence.
- Brandy M. Ruden, 30, of 3070 Westmore Drive, reported $3,000 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle on Sept. 26 or 27 when it was parked in the 600 block of South Grandview Avenue.