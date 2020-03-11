A Democrat looking to unseat the first woman to represent Iowa in the U.S. Senate said Joni Ernst lacks the courage Iowans are looking for.
Eddie Mauro, one of five candidates hoping to challenge Ernst in November, addressed fewer than 10 people during a campaign event Tuesday night at 7 Hills Brewing Co. He is a business owner, coach and former teacher.
“Americans overall need to have a leader today that’s going to address the problems facing this country with the urgency and the courage that is needed in this moment in history,” said Mauro. “She’s failed to stand up to her party when her party’s been wrong. She’s lacked the courage to speak the truth. ... She’s lacked the courage to stand with Iowans first and foremost.”
Mauro said Ernst has failed to stand up to President Donald Trump when it comes to the Renewable Fuel Standard. He also criticized Ernst for her close ties to the National Rifle Association, arguing she gave in to the gun lobby in regards to the “boyfriend loophole” as the senator worked to modernize and reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act.
Senate Democrats have called out Ernst and Republican leadership for failing to bring a House-passed proposal forward that would prevent people convicted of stalking and dating violence from buying or owning firearms.
Ernst had been working with U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., for months on a bipartisan proposal to reauthorize the VAWA to strengthen protections for victims. But negotiations fell apart this winter.
Ernst has blamed Democrats for trying to undermine her 2020 re-election.
Republican Party of Iowa spokesman Aaron Britt called out Mauro for “attacking the courage of veterans” and “mansplaining” the Violence Against Women Act to Ernst, who has said publicly she is a survivor of rape and domestic violence.
“Joni continues to travel the state to hear from folks and to bring their voice to Washington to lead efforts like reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act, lowering prescription drug costs and standing up for our agricultural economy,” Ernst campaign spokeswoman Melissa Deatsch said in an emailed statement to the Telegraph Herald.
Mauro said he is running to ensure Iowans with pre-existing conditions keep their coverage, and to protect a woman’s right to choose, workers’ rights and rural communities from climate change.
Ernst has been attacked in dark money ads by Iowa Voices, a left-leaning group that is not required to list its funding sources, for her votes against the Affordable Care Act.
Wade Shive, 24, of Bellevue, Iowa, asked Mauro his views on gun control.
Mauro, a gun owner, said the Second Amendment should come with “guardrails,” including expanded background checks and licensing requirements, limiting the amount of firearms a person can buy at one time, and waiting periods.
Shive said he was glad to see a more progressive candidate spending time in this part of Iowa.