Today, second floor rotunda, Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St.
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The exhibit will feature works by Lyndal Anthony, Catherine Basten, A. Alanda Gregory and Joan Overhouse. There will be live music, and refreshments will be available. Admission: Free. More information: 563-589-4313.
John Mueller’s Winter Dance Party
Saturday, Mississippi Moon Bar, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St.
3 and 7 p.m. The re-creation of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper’s final tour. Must be 21+ to attend. Admission: $15 plus taxes and fees. Tickets available at: moonbarrocks.com/events. More information: 563-690-4750.
iPop
Saturday, Q Casino showroom, 1855 Greyhound Park Road.
8 p.m. The Midwest party band performs pop, rock, hip-hop, country, 1980s, 1990s and current hits. Must be 21+ to attend, standing room only. Admission: Free. More information: 563-582-3647.
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra Classics 3: “Birds Fly, We Dance”
Saturday and Sunday, Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. The DSO’s third concert of the season will feature music that celebrates Latin American culture. Admission: $20 to $89. Tickets available at: Ticketmaster.com and at the Five Flags box office. More information: dubuquesymphony.org.
Souper Bowl Sunday 2023
Sunday, Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St.
3 and 5 p.m. Convivium Urban Farmstead joins River Bend Food Bank for a fundraiser to raise awareness about area poverty and food insecurity. This year, there will be two seating times — 3 to 4:30 p.m. and 5 to 6:30 p.m. Attendees will choose a ceramic bowl created by local artists, then fill it with soups from local restaurants. Admission: $35 per person. Tickets available at: bit.ly/3wSPP6i. More information: 563-557-2900.
