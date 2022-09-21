A Dubuque man this week pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and also was sentenced to 15 years in prison on unrelated charges.
Branden M. Authement, 33, pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of homicide by vehicle-operating while under the influence, serious injury by operating while under the influence and second-degree theft.
As part of a plea deal, related charges of homicide by vehicle-reckless driving, serious injury by reckless driving and involuntary manslaughter would be dismissed.
The charges relate to a fatal crash that occurred Dec. 5 at the intersection of Central Avenue and Fifth Street.
Court documents state that Authement stole a vehicle from a convenience store parking lot at 14th Street and Central Avenue before taking off down Central Avenue, running red lights and increasing his speed to up to 83 mph.
Authement then broadsided a vehicle driven by Anthony J. Livens, 63, of Dubuque, at the Fifth Street intersection.
Livens was seriously injured in the incident, documents state. Livens’ passenger, Nancy K. Meisenburg, 54, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where she died.
Police later reported that a blood sample from Authement showed that he had methamphetamine in his system at the time of the crash.
Authement’s sentencing hearing for the fatal crash is set for Nov. 14. Both prosecutors and Authement recommended a 25-year sentence.
If the plea deal is accepted, Authement’s total prison term would be 40 years when combined with the additional 15 years that he was sentenced to this week.
That prison term was ordered after Authement pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon and a probation violation.
The firearm charge relates to an incident that occurred on Oct. 28 at Authement’s residence.
As part of a plea deal, charges of willful injury causing serious injury, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and domestic assault while displaying a dangerous weapon were dismissed, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley.
Court documents state that Authement got into an argument with his then-girlfriend, Audrey A. Clancy, 33. When Clancy left the residence, witnesses reported that Authement became upset and began “talking all crazy, like demonish.”
Authement eventually grabbed a hatchet that was part of a knife collection off of a wall and began to swing it at Will C. Thomas Jr., 40, who was trying to calm down Authement.
Documents state that Authement grabbed Thomas by the forehead, and Thomas was cut in the mouth after moving his head, causing a “significant laceration.”
Clancy then re-entered the residence. Police said Authement pushed her to the floor, grabbed a rifle from under the bed, chambered a live round and “stood in front of Clancy with the rifle.”