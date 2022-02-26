On days when bus drivers are absent and substitutes are in short supply, Dubuque Community Schools Assistant Transportation Manager Sue Shaull sometimes has to hop behind the wheel herself.
When she does, she is grateful for tablets installed on some of the district’s buses that check students in and out as they enter and exit the vehicle and also provide route directions.
“I just have to jump on a bus and go drive a route and don’t have time to study it, … and (the tablet) gives me turn-by-turn directions on where to go,” Shaull said.
District officials seek to offer those benefits to all of their drivers by outfitting all buses that drive daily routes with the tablets.
The district first installed 10 tablets on buses serving Sageville Elementary School in 2019. In 2020, a grant from Dubuque Racing Association allowed for the purchase and installation of eight more.
District officials now are purchasing 50 additional tablets, which will cover all route buses in the district. Ernie Bolibaugh, the district’s transportation manager, said officials hope to have the new tablets installed and operational before the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
Of the district’s 76 buses, 68 are used for daily routes. The remaining eight buses, used mostly for field trips, will be outfitted with tablet mounts so the technology can be easily implemented if needed.
The tablets can be used to ensure students ride the correct bus and get on and off at the proper stop, said Bolibaugh.
Students usually are checked in manually by a driver or “bus helper” as they enter or exit buses that have the tablets. District officials eventually plan to integrate students’ ID cards so they can scan themselves in and out of the vehicles. This allows staff to more easily track students who get off at the wrong stop, as well as quickly identify which students were on a bus if a crash were to occur.
“Those things don’t happen a lot, but when they do, (the tablet) gives us some really good information to address them and get them fixed quicker,” Bolibaugh said.
Additionally, keeping an exact count of how many students ride each bus will allow district officials to build routes based on actual ridership, rather than based on the number of students eligible for rides.
Bolibaugh said only about 60% of the district’s eligible riders currently use school buses, so knowing exact ridership could help officials reorganize routes.
“We want to take full advantage of that and be able to build routes more efficiently,” he said. “With the driver shortage and labor force difficulties that we’re seeing right now, we definitely need to be doing that.”
The total cost of installing the new tablets is estimated at $121,525, and the district also will pay an annual fee of about $20,000 for data support.