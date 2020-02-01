A Dubuque teen was arrested Friday on an attempted-murder charge — seven months after his brother was.
Emmanuel J. Fountain Jr., 17, of 2017 University Ave., Apt. 3, had an initial hearing in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County on a warrant charging attempted murder. Police said he also possessed the illegal controlled substance ecstasy when he was arrested.
His next court hearing is set for Feb. 10.
The charge relates to a shooting last spring. Dubuque police officers responded to the area of East 18th and White streets at about 7 p.m. May 13 after a shooting in a nearby alley. Three shell casings were recovered.
Court documents state Sheonta E. Fountain, 33, of 2017 University Ave., No. 3, drove through the alley just before 7 p.m. and parked in the 1800 block of White Street. Her sons Jamar D.M. Little, then 17, and Emmanuel Fountain, then 16, got out of the vehicle and walked into the alley.
Documents state that a 15-year-old boy whose name has not been released was standing behind 1815 Jackson St. when Little and Emmanuel Fountain “charged” at him. Three gunshots were fired at the 15-year-old — though court documents do not allege who fired them — but the boy fled into the house unharmed.
Little and Emmanuel Fountain then ran back to Sheonta Fountain’s vehicle. She drove to their residence at 2017 University Ave., No. 3. Documents state that Little “is observed on traffic cameras concealing a handgun in his pants as he runs from the alley.”
Police soon located the vehicle linked to the incident and arrested the two teens when they exited their apartment. Police reported that they found a pistol in the residence and ammunition that was consistent with the shell casings found at the shooting scene.
Documents state that Emmanuel Fountain told police that he and Little were walking through the alley when they were approached by the 15-year-old and “his associates,” who shot at them.
Little was arrested in June on an attempted-murder charge. In September, he pleaded guilty to going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon as part of a plea deal.
Little denied firing any gunshots. He told a judge that he went to the area “to go fight” and saw a weapon inside the vehicle in which he rode to the scene. He also admitted that he had a suspicion that the weapon would be used.
In October, another judge sentenced him to probation. He also was given a deferred judgment, meaning the conviction will not go on his record if he successfully completes probation. That includes a requirement that he spend one year at a residential facility run by the Iowa Department of Corrections.
Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Brigit Barnes had sought a 15-year sentence for Little. She argued that while Little did not have a criminal history, “in this one single act, he placed in danger at least two people” by “aiding and abetting” in a shooting in which one person was shot at and another was “almost hit.”
Court documents do not include any information on the person who was “almost hit.”
Little’s attorney, Nichole Watt, argued that he “got roped in with his brother and may or may not have known exactly what was all going to happen at the time.”
Sheonta Fountain has been charged with being an accessory after the fact. Her next court hearing is set for Feb. 13.