May sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Garnell E. Carter, 36; first-degree theft; July 1, 2018; 15-year suspended prison sentence, $1,000 suspended fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Rashita N. Dukes, 37; controlled substance violation; Dec. 7, 2018;
- 20-year suspended prison sentence, $1,000 suspended fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Earnest J. Hunt Sr., 45; domestic assault causing injury; March 20; 365-day jail sentence, with 360 days suspended, two years of probation and batterer program.
- Earnest J. Hunt Sr., 45; domestic assault-second offense; April 29; 365-day jail sentence, with 358 days suspended, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Timothy J. Schlarman, 46; first-degree theft, possession of controlled substance-third or subsequent offense and controlled substance violation; 15-year prison sentence, DNA requirement and community service.
- Benjamin J. Sheppard, 22; assault causing injury; Feb. 2; two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Dylan M. Vanscoyoc, 25; controlled substance violation; Aug. 18; 15-year suspended prison sentence, $1,000 suspended fine, five years of probation, DNA requirement and community service.
- Tristian J. Benson, 19; voluntary absence from custody; March 15; 30-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
- Wenona A. Davis, 39; voluntary absence from custody; June 7; 30-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
- Rachel M. Montes, 30; voluntary absence from custody; Nov. 9; 90-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
Dylan M. Vanscoyoc, 25; voluntary absence from custody; Aug. 18; 200-day jail sentence, $315 fine, five years of probation, DNA requirement and community service.