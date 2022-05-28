The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors recently agreed to spend $900,000 from the county’s nearly $19 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to help small cities with infrastructure projects.
The largest award was $500,000 to the City of Rickardsville to help move its sewer line as Iowa Department of Transportation officials prepare to widen Iowa 3.
“It’s moving sewer lines because the state’s moving the road,” Supervisor Harley Pothoff said at a meeting this week. “It would be affecting a lot of people.”
A total of 72 houses are connected to the sewer in Rickardsville. City officials have raised both sewer rates and taxes to help pay for part of the project.
Pothoff commended the Rickardsville City Council for its attempts to fund the project locally.
“They’ve taxed their locals pretty heavy and tripled their sewer rates,” he said. “They’ve done everything they could possibly do to make it work.”
Supervisor Ann McDonough said Rickardsville’s project was an ideal use of the federal relief funds.
“This is exactly why that money was sent to the counties to administer this way, rather than the state, where you find you’re too big for something or the state regulations trip people up,” she said.
Supervisors also supported giving $250,000 to the City of Luxemburg to pave a road that leads to property the city is developing so local employer Progressive Structures can expand.
“They are going to have 25 employees working for them,” Luxemburg Mayor Roger Oberbroeckling said. “That doubles the number of employees in the city of Luxemburg altogether.”
Oberbroeckling said that because the city hopes to develop other lots it owns along the road for purposes other than industrial ones, the road project does not qualify for Iowa Department of Transportation grants or funds from the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Supervisors also agreed to give $150,000 to Dyersville’s Rural Community Food Pantry so the pantry can purchase a larger structure from which to operate.
“The new pantry would be located in an area of the community that is easy to find but private enough for confidentiality,” Executive Director Lisa Burlage said. “We would expand from 760 square feet to just over 4,000. We will have the ability to not turn down donations.”
Supervisors agreed to deny the City of Bankston’s request for $300,000 to replace its wastewater treatment and water systems, which city officials said have outlived their designed life expectancy.
Supervisor Jay Wickham said that with only 14 people impacted by the project, it would be hard to fund with limited federal relief dollars.
McDonough acknowledged that the problem seemed like “a nightmare” but said she could not support the project.
Supervisors are expected to formally vote on the allocations at a future meeting.
