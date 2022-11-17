The Republican seeking to represent part of Dubuque in the Iowa House of Representatives secured a recount of votes from the Nov. 8 election after she came within 100 votes of the Democratic incumbent.
Republican Jennifer Smith received 6,066 votes in the election, just under the 6,160 received by incumbent Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, per unofficial election results. Isenhart and Smith vied to represent Iowa House District 72, which includes most of the western and northern areas of the city of Dubuque and north to the Dubuque County line.
“It was close enough, I just think the voters and constituents deserve to know and have it verified,” Smith said. “It’s just a transparency issue.”
Isenhart acknowledged Smith’s right to a recount in an email and said he would not second-guess her reasons for exercising it.
Smith requested recounts for Precincts 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15, and 23. More than the 94-vote margin would have to be found in her favor to change the result.
Dubuque County Deputy Commissioner of Elections Jenny Hillary said the race’s slim margin was wide enough to not trigger an immediate recount. So, Smith had to pay a $150 bond to the Iowa secretary of state’s office.
Smith and Isenhart both have named proxies to serve on a recount board, and those proxies have agreed on a third member.
That board will decide precinct by precinct whether to recount votes by hand or via the machines used on Election Day, Hillary said. A hand recount would allow the board to gauge voters’ intent if they failed to follow directions needed for the machine count.
“It’s up to the team. Neither Smith nor Isenhart has a direct say,” she said. “(Election staff) are just there to monitor — make sure they handle the ballots correctly, that they are putting them away again securely.”
Smith said she had no specific reason to believe results would be different after the recount.
“Errors happen, at nobody’s intention,” she said. “I would have expected if Isenhart were in my position, he would have requested a recount too.”
Isenhart said he expected no change in the race’s result.
“I would be surprised to see a change in the result, given the history of recounts in Iowa, including in a 24-county congressional race just two years ago,” he wrote in the email. “There is no apparent irregularity or evidence of machine or human error in this election.”
Hillary said the recount board will begin with ballots cast at polling places and then move on to absentee ballots.
She said absentee ballots are unique in that all 13,348 in the county from the recent election are kept together. Of those, 4,745 were cast by House District 72 voters, which could make the recount lengthier depending on the board’s decision.
“If you’re hand-recounting, you have to pull all of those out,” she said. “If you’re machine recounting, we can just run all of those through, and it will count the ones from that race.”
The recount board has until Dec. 3 to finish the recount.
The District 72 recount request was the only one Dubuque County had received as Wednesday.
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors voted, 3-0, to authorize the county auditor to oversee the recount.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.