DES MOINES — A subcommittee of the Iowa Senate Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday advanced a bill that would allow individual or collaborating cities to acquire dilapidated land for redevelopment.
The bill would allow the formation of “land redevelopment trusts:” separate entities made up of one or more city governments for the purpose of acquiring “dilapidated, abandoned, blighted and tax-delinquent properties” in their communities to “economically productive status.” These trusts are what are referred to in other states — and which were referred to in previous versions of this Iowa legislation — as “land banks.”
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, brought the idea to the Legislature and has argued for it in numerous legislative sessions.
“I think this is year seven,” she said during the subcommittee meeting, eager to support this bill. “I think this is a wonderful tool to give to our local governments to deal with affordable housing and deal with problem properties.”
Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, also served on the subcommittee and was supportive.
“It’s the economic development tool that I am most interested in seeing,” she said.
The City of Dubuque has made land banks, or in this case, land redevelopment trusts, legislation a priority for each session since 2016, according to City Attorney Crenna Brumwell. She said Wednesday that she had learned about other states using land banks in 2011 at a conference in Washington, D.C.
“They brought someone in from Michigan, who presented what they were able to do with land banks,” she said. “We came back and said, ‘This would sure be cool.’”
The land redevelopment trusts would offer two new development opportunities that local governments do not currently have, according to city staff.
Brumwell said one key provision was a funding mechanism.
“If a land redevelopment trust got a property — say it was gifted to them by a bank or a city or a credit union — and the property has very little, if not negative value, they can take out loans to redevelop it,” she said. “At the end of that process, when they lease that property or sell it or grant it, they can access a portion of the taxes going forward.”
The legislation provides that 75% of the property’s tax revenue, minus what would go to the local school district, could be taken by the trust.
City Economic Development Director Jill Connors said the bill also would allow local governments time to plan for properties.
“The land bank would have some authority to do things we can’t right now as a city,” she said. “We can petition for properties, but right now, we can’t hold land or speculate for future growth other than utilities. This would allow us to envision what we want to happen here, then hold it long enough to think of a party.”
Kelley Deutmeyer, executive director of East-Central Intergovernmental Association, said the bill especially would help small communities without the staff to manage major redevelopment projects.
“The City of Dubuque is able to have their own land bank,” she said. “But the intent is to have something regional, so our smaller communities could work together — maybe with our help. Many small communities have abandoned properties, from when somebody isn’t willing to clean up their property and the city ends up with it.”
The bill now goes to the full Ways and Means Committee, with the support of Chair Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs, and bill sponsor Sen. Mark Lofgren, R-Muscatine.
