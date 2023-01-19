DES MOINES — A subcommittee of the Iowa Senate Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday advanced a bill that would allow individual or collaborating cities to acquire dilapidated land for redevelopment.

The bill would allow the formation of “land redevelopment trusts:” separate entities made up of one or more city governments for the purpose of acquiring “dilapidated, abandoned, blighted and tax-delinquent properties” in their communities to “economically productive status.” These trusts are what are referred to in other states — and which were referred to in previous versions of this Iowa legislation — as “land banks.”

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.