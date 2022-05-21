MUSCODA, Wis. — A southwest Wisconsin woman recently pleaded guilty to maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Ashley M. Chapel, 36, of Blue River, entered the plea in Grant County Circuit Court. A charge of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver on or near a park was dismissed on a motion by the prosecution.
According to court records, the state is recommending a sentence of three years of probation. The recommended sentence also states that Chapel should continue mental health treatment and submit to random drug testing.
Chapel’s sentencing hearing is set for July 6.
The Muscoda Police Department previously reported that they executed a search warrant at 334 N. Fourth St. in Muscoda on Aug. 2.
“This search warrant was in connection with a several-months-long investigation involving possession of child pornography conducted by the Richland Center Police Department, Muscoda Police Department and the Wisconsin International Internet Crimes Against Children task force,” according to a previous press release.
Police reported 1 pound of marijuana was found during the search, and Chapel was arrested on the drug charges.
Justin K. Lenz, 41, of Cable, also was arrested on three counts of possession of child pornography and one count of possession of methamphetamine. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.