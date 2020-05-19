Notable action taken by Dubuque City Council members Monday included:
Dubuque Malting
and Brewing rezoning
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to rezone the historic Dubuque Malting and Brewing Co. campus at 3000 and 3040 Jackson St. from light-industrial use to downtown commercial district to allow a mix of office, commercial and residential space.
Background: The nearly 3-acre complex has suffered several structural collapses over the years and has been a perpetual code enforcement and nuisance problem for the city.
Steve Emerson, president of the architecture and design firm Aspect Inc., purchased the roughly 125-year-old complex in 2017. Emerson aims to redevelop the property, with plans for about 80 one- and two-bedroom and efficiency apartments above 17,000 square feet of office, commercial and retail space, with 123 off-street parking spaces.
What’s next: Emerson is trying to secure low-income-housing state tax credits for the $30 million project to move forward, hopefully this fall. That is in addition to securing state and federal historic tax credits and city tax incentives.
COVID-19 shelter staffing
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to receive and file a request for proposals to staff a temporary emergency shelter to isolate people who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are believed to have the coronavirus.
Background: The city has negotiated agreements with a hotel and a privately owned apartment complex to rent rooms to isolate people who are homeless or otherwise have limited ability to self-
isolate at home.
Locations are monitored daily, including remotely via cameras in public hallways, by city and Visiting Nurse Association staff to check symptoms, medical conditions and violations of isolation protocols.
City officials hope to see if there are private or nonprofit entities that possess the required insurance coverage and can assist with shelter operations. The city has budgeted $50,000 for staffing using federal grant funding.
What’s next: City staff hope to award a contract for services by June 1.
Immigrant communities media campaign
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve a request for the city to join other community organizations in a messaging campaign to support immigrant communities in the wake of the pandemic.
Background: The campaign, spearheaded by Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque and National Immigration Forum, focuses on delivering a message of solidarity in responding to the pandemic, with immigrants and citizens standing shoulder to shoulder.
“As the COVID-19 epidemic deepens and unemployment in our area worsens, there is a growing concern that anti-immigrant sentiment will also
increase,” wrote Alex Baum, knowledge management director with the community foundation, in a memo to the city.
“Our goal is to avoid the worst of this by launching a messaging campaign promoting community cohesion and support for all people over fear and tribalism,” Baum wrote.
What’s next: Grant funding and community partners are being sought to support the social media campaign, the cost of which was not specified, according to city staff.