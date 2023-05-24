FULTON, Iowa — A rural Maquoketa man has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge related to the death of a man last year.
Brian A. Manning, 37, entered the not guilty plea in Iowa District Court of Jackson County to a charge of second degree murder.
Court documents do not reveal many details on what led to the charge, but an indictment states that Manning “having malice aforethought, willfully and deliberately killed Michael Berg” on Nov. 2.
Documents filed by Manning’s attorney, Gary McKenrick, state that Manning “intends to rely on the defense of justification” in the case.
A previous press release states that Jackson County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Maquoketa Police Department officers responded at about 5:35 p.m. Nov. 2 after receiving a report of a man who had been shot near Fulton, a small town north of Maquoketa. The man later was identified as Berg, 60, of the Maquoketa area.
Authorities reported that Berg was taken by ambulance to Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the sheriff’s office interviewed two people at the scene of the shooting. It is not clear whether Manning was one of those people.
No one was detained immediately following those interviews, authorities said.
An indictment was filed April 27 after Jackson County Attorney John Kies called a grand jury. Manning was charged with second-degree murder in connection with Berg’s death and arrested April 27.
Manning’s next hearing is set for June 9 at the Jackson County Courthouse.