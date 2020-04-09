MCGREGOR, Iowa — Area conservation officials have begun the first phase of a rehabilitation at McGregor Lake, which sits within the upper Mississippi River.
In order to complete the estimated $20 million effort, part of the Upper Mississippi River Restoration Environmental Management Program, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has partnered with the departments of natural resources in both Wisconsin and Iowa.
The goal is to restore land, protect the island habitat and complete dredging to deepen the lake and eliminate floodplain erosion.
Angela Deen, a program manager with the corps’ St. Paul District, said many of the lake’s islands have been lost to erosion and yearly fluctuations in water levels.
”As water levels rise and fall every year around the McGregor area, this is reducing available island habitat,” she said. “The shoreline is eroding significantly. The lake has these narrow strips protecting it, and they are very vulnerable to erosion because they are so narrow.”
Karen Osterkamp, a natural resource biologist with the Iowa DNR, said the effort will span 1,000 acres, mostly along the side channels of the lake, which sits between Prairie du Chien, Wis., and McGregor.
“The project area includes McGregor Lake and the associated island, channel and backwater complex between the main channel and east channel,” Osterkamp said. “The habitat concerns within the project area center around the general degradation of habitat quality in this region of the river.”
The first phase of the project, which recently began, will address the area’s degradation through the addition of about 70,000 cubic yards of sand from nearby McMillan Island. Sections of the lake will be deepened in order to improve habitats for animals like fish, frogs and birds, Deen said.
The forests in the Mississippi River corridor provide critical habitats for migrating songbirds, nesting bald eagles, herons, kingfishers and other birds,” she said. “The project will also create a protected wetland for frog and turtle habitat. The newly built areas will reinforce the islands surrounding McGregor Lake, protecting the lake from cold inflows in winter and keeping out sediment.”
The additional phases are slated to begin later this year or early next year, Deen said.