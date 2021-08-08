BOSCOBEL, Wis. — A tornado touched down in northern Grant County Saturday evening, destroying several homes and agricultural buildings.
No injuries initially were reported.
Steve Braun, Grant County emergency management director, confirmed that a tornado touched down near Boscobel city limits and traveled about four miles southeast.
“We need people to avoid the area right now and let the public safety folks get everything safe,” he said at about 6:45 p.m. Saturday.
He said the damage caused by the storm still was being assessed, but several homes and multiple agricultural buildings were damaged.
Braun said officials still were checking in on area residents Saturday night to make sure everyone was accounted for.
“Right now, we have no injuries in the entire event, which is great,” he said.
Multiple agencies — including the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, Grant County Highway Department and area fire departments — were helping clear roads in the path of the tornado, Braun said. Roads in the area were not passable due to downed power lines and trees.
Todd Rieck, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said more information about the tornado, including the exact time the storm was on the ground and its rating, likely would be available by sometime this afternoon.
Officials with the National Weather Service will survey the area this morning, he said.
“We can confirm that there was a tornado, both via radar and speaking with emergency management,” he said.