Leaders at Dubuque Dream Center say it is getting close to becoming a state-accredited child care center, a move meant to ensure the organization’s long-term sustainability.
Founder and Executive Director Robert Kimble said the Iowa Department of Human Services is expected to approve the designation in early July.
“We got what we’re calling ‘permission to open,’” he said. “That just basically means we are finalizing all the requirements by DHS to give us an official license.”
The nonprofit center located at the corner of East 16th and White streets has continually added to its services and capacity since opening in 2013. It offers after-school and summer programming for school-aged kids and teens. Its focus is on providing youth with academic help as well as offering several performing arts and athletic opportunities.
Last year, the Dream Center purchased a neighboring building for demolition and turned it into space for outdoor programming. The center provides child care services, but that new outdoor space was one of the additions needed to allow it to become a licensed child care center with the state.
In January, the center landed a $750,000 state grant related to its pursuit of becoming a licensed child care center.
The center currently serves around 200 area youth, but it consistently has more than 100 children on its waiting list.
“It’s a good place for the kids,” said Tamara Washington, whose daughter dances at the center. “(It’s) keeping the kids out of trouble and giving them more things to do with their free time.”
The state designation would not change center programming, Kimble said, but it would bring in an additional $500,000 to $600,000 annually to help cover student fees and operation costs.
In order to receive the designation, the center also had to add an elevator and accessible bathrooms.
The outdoor play area, dubbed Finnin Kia Park, was presented to the community this week during a Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony.
More than 40 attendees listened to speeches and watched performances celebrating the park and its new Martin Luther King Jr. mural.
“(The center’s staff members are) a great support to the community,” said attendee Shante Weston, who has two daughters in the Dream Center program. “It’s always fantastic, especially to see the kids, you know, put on productions of the things they’ve been working on.”
Like most things, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the center’s efforts to seek the state license. Kimble and Development Director Racquel McClellan said the pandemic increased demand for child care in the area and construction costs for center renovations.
However, it also increased opportunities for funding from federal and state governments offering different grants or programs to bolster child care.
“That change helped us greatly to be able to actually go ahead and have our facility renovated,” McClellan said. “I don’t know if, without COVID and those pushes, all of that would have happened that way.”
With the funding from the state designation, center staff members hope to continue to serve area youth for years to come.
“Children are our future. They’re our next adults,” McClellan told the ribbon-cutting crowd. “We want to make sure that we set them up for success.”
