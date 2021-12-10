A Dubuque teen was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a burglary and shots-fired incident earlier this year.
Dwayne M. Howard, 18, of Dubuque, was given the sentence this week in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of second-degree burglary, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent.
As part of a plea agreement, charges of first-degree robbery, assault while participating in a felony, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and carrying weapons were dismissed.
The charges stem from a burglary and shots-fired incident that happened on Jan. 23 near 1075 Walnut St. No related injuries were reported.
Court documents state that Dylan A. Pace, 22, and Bernard E. Esters, 28, were sitting in a vehicle on Jan. 23 while Latornce Smith, 44, was standing near it when two men approached.
Smith reported that one man opened the vehicle’s rear side door, “pointed a gun at (two of the men) and asked for everything they had,” documents state. A struggle ensued over the gun, causing it to be fired at Pace without hitting him.
Traffic camera footage showed one of the men dropping a handgun magazine when fleeing the scene, documents state. The other man was seen firing at the vehicle before also fleeing.
Investigators used social media and the jackets worn by the shooters to identify Howard and Caine Dominguez-Schiesl, 19.
Leigha Lattner, Howard’s attorney, argued at Howard’s sentencing hearing that Howard should be sentenced to probation instead of prison time, noting that he had a “youthful naivete” about the situation when she first met him.
“I got the impression that I was the first person that ever told him discharging a gun can have serious and deadly consequences, and it was sheer dumb luck this didn’t happen here,” she said.
Howard also spoke about his desire to improve his life.
“I could do something with my life,” he said. “I was 17 when this crime was committed. I was and still am very young. There’s still time to turn my life around. … If I go to prison, I’ll be just another statistic.”
Assistant County Attorney Richard Kirkendall argued in favor of the prison term, noting the sentence had no mandatory minimum amount of time Howard will have to serve until he is eligible for parole.
“This sentence is not overbearing. It’s not cruel to a juvenile,” he said. “It at least reflects some of the severity of what was done. In this case, it is not a flare gun or something. This is a deadly weapon.”
Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter said the severity of the crime and the potential of a severe or deadly injury were among the reasons he felt a prison sentence was needed.
“I really don’t enjoy, in any fashion, sending an 18-year-old to prison,” he said. “There’s not a whole lot an 18-year-old can do to get sent off to prison. This is one of those things.”
No charges in connection with the incident have been filed against Dominguez-Schiesl.