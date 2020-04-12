Bob Twining had a monumental task in front of him; set up and ensure 300 employees can work seamlessly from home without service interruptions.
“The internet might work fine when you’re at work, but it’s a very different connection than if people are connecting from the outside,” said the chief information officer at Hirschbach Motor Lines in Dubuque.
“Inside the network, you’re communicating over either cable or a private circuit that goes to that data center. You’re using the internet circuit for some work, but not a majority of work. Now, everything you do comes in over that internet circuit. How much spare capacity do you have on that circuit?”
And do employees have the bandwidth and speeds necessary from their internet connections at home to support their work?
“We’ve been pleasantly surprised at the small number of people who have problems with their internet connection at home,” Twining said. “I was expecting 20% to 15%, and we’re nowhere close to that. We’ve had a handful of employees, usually in remote, rural areas, having these problems where we have handed out a limited number of hotspots (so they can work from home).”
Area professors, students, school administrators and parents reached by the Telegraph Herald, too, reported few problems.
In March, entire workforces, colleges and K-12 education shifted online, as companies and schools emptied due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
The closure of movie theaters, fitness centers and dine-in areas of restaurants and canceled entertainment and sporting events also drove millions of Americans to rely on home broadband networks to stream entertainment and interact with the outside world, advancing the need for more robust broadband internet.
The unprecedented shift online has created a surge in demand for more bandwidth to handle extra traffic, begging the questions: Can current networks handle the strain? And will broadband providers offer extra bandwidth and at what price?
Carriers, including Mediacom and CenturyLink, have suspended data usage limits, waived late fees, ceased terminations due to financial hardship and boosted speeds for low-cost home service to support learning and working from home.
And numerous carriers have invested over the last five years to provide new and redundant service to the region’s business centers.
“From an access standpoint, there are more carriers and more capacity in Dubuque than ever before,” said David Lyons, sustainable innovation consultant with Greater Dubuque Development Corp. “We’re in better shape than most, but we still don’t have enough fiber to the homes. ... Broadband is now the fourth utility. You wouldn’t live in a place that doesn’t have water, sewer or electricity.”
Urban-rural divide
The coronavirus also exposed truths about the digital divide, where lagging internet service has left rural businesses, school districts and students stranded.
The Federal Communications Commission estimates 21.3 million Americans, or 6.5% of the population, do not have access to high-speed broadband, measured as at least 25 megabits per second for downloading and 3 megabits per second for uploading.
The number, though, may be much higher, due to inaccurate maps.
An analysis by researchers at Broadband Now suggests the actual number of Americans without broadband access is 42 million — double the FCC’s figure.
And with so many people looking to access school and work remotely, the crisis has highlighted the dearth of high-speed connections available in rural areas, making virtual schooling, remote health care and working from home more difficult.
The federal government is trying to accelerate deployment in urban and rural areas. The FCC recently approved $20.4 billion to narrow the digital divide, starting with census blocks that the agency’s data show are least connected.
The number of Americans without broadband was 26.1 million at the end of 2016, according to FCC figures.
The majority of those gaining access to high-speed connections were located in rural areas.
The coronavirus pandemic, however, has forced a supply chain slowdown that might delay further expansion, according to experts.
Minding the gaps
In Iowa, an estimated 22% of rural residents lack access to high-speed internet, compared to 26% of rural residents nationwide, according to the latest data from the FCC.
In Illinois, an estimated 39% of rural residents lack broadband coverage, while in Wisconsin, about 28% of rural residents lack coverage, per the FCC.
Wisconsin’s Public Service Commission, however, estimates the disparity is much greater, with 43% of Wisconsin residents living in rural census blocks lacking access to at least one broadband service.
The disparity is mitigated to some degree by the availability of 4G mobile service. Nearly 82% of Wisconsin residents living in rural census blocks have access to wireless service with a speed of at least 10 megabits per second to download and 3 megabits per second upload.
“However, the FCC has found that a fixed broadband service with a speed of 25/3 Mbps and a 4G mobile wireless are not functional substitutes for each other,” according to Wisconsin PSC. “The higher price, lower speeds and significant data caps that are common with mobile services limit the utility of those options when compared to a wireline alternative.”
The key issue is funding, according to area internet service providers. Rural areas lack the concentration of customers to pay for the cost of improvements, with a broadband service option available in nearly all urban census blocks in Wisconsin and more than 90% of urban areas in Iowa and Illinois. And most have a choice between two or more providers.
As a result, states have stepped in over the last five years to provide grants to providers and local communities to subsidize the construction of broadband infrastructure in rural areas and to reduce the financial risk of building out broadband service.
In Iowa, $1.3 million was awarded in 2018 to reduce or eliminate areas of the state unserved or underserved by broadband service. The funding climbed to $5 million last year.
Wisconsin officials spent $20 million in grants from 2013 to 2019 for broadband expansion and increased funding to $24 million for 2020, according to The Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.
However, telecom experts say the funding available is meager compared to what is needed and will be required in the future.
Illinois rural broadband expansion
In Illinois, Jo-Carroll Energy recently was awarded a $2 million federal grant to deliver high-speed internet to rural areas of Jo Daviess County. The project will bring 32 miles of fiber to 420 homes on the northern and northeastern side of Lake Galena.
Sand Prairie, the nonprofit electric cooperative’s broadband division, intends to begin work this fall or winter, according to a press release.
The cooperative offers speeds of up to 2 gigabits per second to meet the growing needs of area residents, students and businesses, said Jesse Shekleton, director of engineering.
The internet provider transitioned from fixed wireless service to more reliable fiber optic cables in 2016, providing high-speed service to more than 100 businesses in downtown Galena.
“(Fiber) provides the highest amount of bandwidth. It’s the best reliability, highest capacity and lowest latency,” Shekleton said. “However, we do have (wireless) access points throughout our service area, and those do have capacity limitations, unlike the fiber. And we are seeing those operating at or near capacity.”
That has forced some wireless customers in Jo Daviess County to limit the number of devices accessing the internet in a household at a given time, Shekleton said.
About 700 of Sand Prairie’s about 2,300 broadband customers are connected to fiber, with plans to provide fiber to another 2,400 rural members over the next few years under a planned $18 million build-out.
Sand Prairie technicians and crews are preparing existing power poles for fiber construction to areas of Apple Canyon Lake, Galena and Savanna, Ill., and Sinsinawa, Wis.
“Local, rural communities have banded together and utilized what we call a crowd-sourcing methodology via our website, where anyone in our service area or surrounding area can submit interest in wanting fiber to their premises,” Shekleton said. “And then we use that data then that to map out potential next build areas.”
Sand Prairie has strung or buried more than 134 miles of mainline fiber across its four-county service area since 2016, and 44 miles of fiber connections bridging the “last mile” between Sand Prairie’s telecom network and customers’ home.
“We are aggressively seeking any and all grant opportunities,” Shekleton said, including applications to the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide fiber to more than 20 rural neighborhoods.
Four times the fiber, triple the carriers
In Dubuque, city officials have accelerated broadband access with fiber to the home and businesses through agreements allowing providers to utilize city conduit to build out their network and reach new customers faster at a lower cost.
As a result, Dubuque has quadrupled the amount of active fiber available for broadband in the last three years, according to city and GDDC data.
“And we’ve gone from two legacy carriers and one wireless carrier as of five years ago to 10 active carriers,” said Lyons, of GDDC.
In 2017, the city approved an agreement with Wisconsin Independent Network LLC to use city conduit to extend its fiber-optic network from Julien Dubuque Bridge to near Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital.
The arrangement provided 100-megabit speeds — five times faster than the city was receiving — with an opportunity to double the bandwidth every three years. The deal also facilitated the installation of city traffic cameras on the bridge and provided “a new path” for internet in and out of Dubuque.
“Constructing fiber networks is very expensive, especially in urban areas, even more so in rocky terrain like Dubuque,” said WIN CEO Scott Hoffman at the time. “Through this partnership ... both the City of Dubuque and WIN can facilitate additional bandwidth capabilities into Dubuque in a cost-effective way. Otherwise, this expansion into Dubuque would not be financially feasible.”
A company representative could not be reached for comment for this story.
That same year, the city inked an agreement with CS Technologies. Primarily a business provider, the company since has expanded to provide fiber to the home in smaller Wisconsin communities.
Two years ago, the company completed fiber installation to 884 homes in Cuba City. And it plans to expand to about 2,000 rural homes around Cuba City and Belmont over the next three or four years, said company President Donn Wilmott.
The company serves about 2,400 homes in southwest Wisconsin.
Comelec and ImOn Communications, as well, are deploying fiber to the home in Dubuque and Asbury, Iowa, with plans for aggressive growth.
Lyons anticipates universal broadband access in Dubuque within the next five years.
“The current events will simply make that happen faster,” he said.
‘Turning the light on’
Other carriers with plans for fiber to the home include MVLink, a subsidiary of Maquoketa Valley Electric Cooperative. The company has built 2,000 miles of a fiber network in Delaware, Dubuque, Jones and Jackson counties in recent years.
“We have about 3,500 members taking (broadband) service out of about 14,000 co-op members,” said Patty Manuel, director of public relations. “And we have the potential to reach all 14,000 members in the next two to three years. Everybody wants it yesterday, and we’re working as fast as we can.”
With 3,000 miles of utility poles and substations through nine counties, the cooperative has been able to piggyback off existing utility infrastructure to build its network to rural areas at lower cost than larger providers that would have to start from scratch, Manuel said.
The company provides a minimum speed of 50 megabits per second upload and download and has voluntarily increased speeds to up to 250 megabits at no additional charge for residential customers for a 30-day window.
“As a rural electric company, we remember when the light came on back in the 1930s, and bringing high-speed internet ... to a person’s step is equivalent to turning the light on today,” Manuel said.
Keeping people connected
City of Dubuque officials also are exploring the use of federal block grant funds to accelerate broadband access to low-income households with students.
Pilot projects in other communities have focused on using hot spots so a student can “take the internet home with them.” Efforts also have included installing community Wi-Fi so students have multiple choices for public access in their own neighborhoods, Lyons said.
Private carriers, too, have opened up their Wi-Fi hotspots, normally used to handle locations of high traffic by customers, for public use. Mediacom opened 19 hot spots for public use near the Port of Dubuque and locations downtown for free for 60 days, effective March 16.
Jo-Carroll Energy has made Sand Prairie hot spots available in Grant Park and downtown Galena, in downtown East Dubuque and in Elizabeth.
Mediacom, too, has offered free, 60-day service to low-income families with students in kindergarten through high school eligible for free- or reduced-price lunches who sign up and connect by May 15 for its low-cost service.
“We are seeing an uptick in the number of installs for new broadband customers and also speed upgrades for existing customers,” Mediacom spokeswoman Phyllis Peters said.
Mediacom’s fiber-based network can provide speeds of up to 1 gigabit, with a majority of customers choosing speeds at or of more than 100 megabits, Peters said.
“As people shift to working and learning from home, we don’t anticipate any major demand or congestion issue,” she said. “We have added layers of redundancy in place, thanks to capital investments made in recent years. What we are seeing is a change in traffic patterns.
“(As of early March), peak times were typically at night from 8 to 11 p.m. Now, the activities that occurred at evening peak times are spread out at times throughout the day ... but not a huge change in the demand for bandwidth, and not more than our network can carry.”