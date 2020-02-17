Wisconsin voters will have the chance to weigh in on a state judicial race during a spring primary election Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Additionally, residents in the City of Darlington, Belmont Community School District and Iowa County Board of Supervisors District 7 will see local races.
To cast a ballot, electors must present a valid form of ID, such as a Wisconsin driver’s license, state-issued ID card, passport or U.S. military ID card, but people without such documentation on hand can utilize an ID petition process to obtain a receipt valid for voting while the remaining documents are obtained.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information, visit www.myvote.wi.gov.