SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Veterans Freedom Center Activities, 9 a.m., Veterans Freedom Center, 2245 Kerper Blvd.
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar and Grill.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Sibling Class, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive. No fee.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 9 a.m.-noon intermediate line dancing.
Tuesday
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., lower level. Details: 563-599-2748.
Blood Drive, 2:30 p.m., Table Mound Elementary School, 100 Tower Drive. Details: Sara Perkins, 563-529-0781.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:15 a.m. yoga; 10:45 a.m. line dancers perform; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge.
Lego Explorers, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive. Help the characters in a short story by completing challenges with Legos and Duplo blocks. September theme: Ancient Egypt. For those in kindergarten and older.
The Point Neighborhood Associations Annual Hot Dog Night, 5:30 p.m., Holy Trinity Church, 1700 Rhomberg Ave., parking lot. Bring the kids and a blanket or chair. Hot dogs and lemonade provided. In case of rain, the event will take place in the church basement. This is for Point residents only.
Achieving Maximum Potential, 6:30 p.m., Hillcrest Family Services, 2005 Asbury Road. Program for youth ages 13-21 who have been placed out of home at any point in their lives: Foster care, adoption, shelter, treatment or with relatives.
Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 11 a.m. beginner dominoes; noon dominoes; 2 p.m. cards.
PERFORMING ARTS
Tuesday
Music Men A cappella Barbershop Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 John F. Kennedy Road. Weekly rehearsal. Details: 563-552-7064.
VISUAL ARTS
Tuesday
Dubuque Camera Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road. Details: www.dubuquecameraclub.com.
LEARNING
Tuesday
Talk of the Town Toastmasters, noon, Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Center, 680 Main St., room 112. Practice skills to become a more confident speaker and leader. These skills can help attendees advance a career, acclimate to a new city or get a new job. Guests welcome.
LIFESTYLE
Tuesday
Powerful Tools for Caregivers, 10 a.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E. Dyersville, Iowa. This six-week class is designed to provide the family caregiver with the skills necessary to take care of themselves. Registration is required.
Literary Activities
Tuesday
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-5.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Retired Eagles Activity Club, 1 p.m., Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly #136, 5:15 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave. 5:15-6 p.m. weigh-in, 6-7 p.m. meeting. Details: 815-747-3020
Al-Anon Part of the Solution AFG, 7 p.m., Midwest Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Galena, Ill. Details: 815-777-1340.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., For those recovering from sex addiction. Meets downtown. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Hope Church, 11893 Kennedy Road. Experience freedom from your hurts, hangups and habits as you give up control and allow Jesus to be Lord in every area of your life.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Nesler Center, 799 Main St., room 4. Open meeting. Everyone welcome.
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave., Bartels Conference Room. Details: 563-556-4975
Clutterers Anonymous, 9 a.m., Mount Carmel, 1130 Carmel Drive., Caritas Studio.
Tuesday
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road. Open meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., 1646 Asbury Road. Day at a Time Group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group, 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets.
Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details: www.dubuquerotary.org
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., Bishop Block Conference Room, 90 Main St. SNAP Support group for survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mount Carmel, 1050 Carmel Drive, Marian Hall. Details: 563-581-9840.
Al-Anon Julien Group AFG, 7 p.m., Intergroup, 1670 Asbury Road.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Tuesday
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Ave. Everyone welcome.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10, and regular games start at 7. All are welcome.
Twisted Stitchers, 6 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Bring a knitting, sewing, crochet, etc., project to work on. Be prepared to offer tips on crafting styles and open to asking others for ideas.