Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states.
A new business with a fitting name is providing a venue for people to come together in Epworth.
Locals Bar & Coffee Shop opened at 107 W. Main St. in May and quickly earned a loyal following among area residents.
Dan and Angie Kramer started the business. He said the couple hoped to provide a community gathering place.
“In a town of about 2,000 people, we thought this was important — that people needed a place to come together and get a drink and socialize,” he said.
The bar and coffee shop occupies a structure that formerly housed Weber’s Bar & Grill. Dan Kramer noted that the building previously served a much different purpose.
“It was built over 100 years ago, and it used to be an old Ford dealership,” he said. “People love to sit in here and talk about their memories of the building.”
Locals Bar & Coffee Shop takes on two different identities, depending on the time of day.
Lindsie Wessels operates the coffee shop, which is open from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is building a reputation for its breakfast sandwiches, as well as its homemade espresso and energy drinks.
“Epworth is such a great place to have a business,” Wessels said. “Everyone in town has been so supportive.”
The bar is open from 3 p.m. until closing time — which can vary depending on crowd size — on weekdays, with an earlier opening time on weekends
Angie Kramer said Locals also has started attracting some out-of-towners as high school sports kick into full gear.
“We think there will be a lot of fans coming into town who want a place to stop before or after the game, and we’re excited to have them,” she said.