Additional funding for nonprofits seeking to combat poverty and provide child care; incentives for more safe, affordable housing; and jail diversion programs are among the focuses that will drive City of Dubuque efforts over the next two years.
City Council members this week set their updated list of goals and priorities. Members met with a facilitator over three nights to prioritize objectives and a policy agenda for the next 18 months.
The end result will be a road map for city department heads in setting budget priorities.
“We really need to think about the basic services and the basic things people are going to need the most in this coming year (due to financial hardships caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic),” council Member Brad Cavanagh said after the meeting. “But, along with that, we have a loud and clear message in our community that we need to focus on equity as we do that.”
The priorities come on the heels of a two-day “Black Lives Matter: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion” council work session at the end of July.
Efforts to address rampant poverty and housing discrimination among minority residents can no longer be left on the back burner, Black leaders told city leaders last month.
In 2018, the most recent year for which data was available, 54% of Black residents in Dubuque County lived below the poverty line, compared to 20.8% nationally. That is also more than five times the poverty rate for White residents in Dubuque County, which stood at 9.5% in 2018, according to census data shared with council members.
Members of the Dubuque branch of the NAACP, Dubuque Black Men Coalition, the recently formed Switching Places Foundation and Friends of Fair Housing called on council members to create targeted action plans to address large racial disparities in income, wealth and academic achievement between Black, Hispanic and Pacific Islander residents and White residents in Dubuque.
“If we were to really take an opportunity to take some big, bold steps and walk out of here ... in kind of a leadership role for taking another step to equity, inclusion and diversity, I feel that the time is right for that,” recently appointed Council Member Kevin Lynch said.
Council members, though, stopped short of the equivalent of declaring “Black Lives Matter” in its 15-year vision statement.
Members debated a suggestion by City Manager Mike Van Milligen to include “where all are welcome and people of color can succeed.” But opted instead to simply include “where ALL are welcome.”
“It’s very important that we single out groups like the African American community in Dubuque and say, ‘We are going to ... work with you as a city on this specific solution right here that you have identified,’” Cavanagh said. “And we’ve done that in several places, I think, in actions that we’re going to be taking.”
Those actions include continued support and funding to the Fountain of Youth and Dubuque Dream Center to help Dubuque’s underprivileged and working poor.
“These are relatively new entities that are just getting their feet under them ... but they’ve both shown promise and need,” Council Member Ric Jones said. “Let’s give them a good start and help them transition to a solid not-for-profit.”
Additionally, a top priority of implementing the city’s pending equitable poverty prevention plan “will incorporate many of the requests received from the different groups,” said Mayor Roy Buol. And other priorities identified related to advancing city equity plans will provide opportunity for “Black Lives Matter groups to gain their input into what should be included,” Buol said.
Other priorities include:
- Jail diversion: City staff is working to compile legislative proposals, information and models from other cities to assess ways to reduce penalties for unpaid fines and fees that nationally have led to disproportionate amounts of criminal charges and jail time for Black and Hispanic residents and the working poor.
“We are trying to identify ways to keep people out of jail (for certain minor, nonviolent offenses) and keep people from a spiral they can’t get out of,” Jones said.
The NAACP recommended the city fund a “Bail v. Jail” community service program in lieu of jail sentences. The group also urged the city to adopt the current practice of issuing citations or court summons when possible in lieu of arrest and detention for nonviolent, misdemeanor crimes in an effort reduce the county jail population during the pandemic as normal policy.
Dubuque Police Chief Mark Dalsing said the department intends to pursue ways of doing so.
“I am 100% behind community service options, either as an alternative to arrest or as a sentencing option,” Dalsing told council members last month. “I would be fully supportive of any options that can keep people out of the system, if we can identify a partner to manage it.”
- Chaplain Schmitt Island: With a $3.2 million improvement of the Veterans Memorial Plaza underway, the council said the city needs to commit to more ambitious planned upgrades to make the home of the city-owned Q Casino and Hotel a more appealing destination for recreation and entertainment. That includes lighting the Dubuque-Wisconsin bridge.
Lynch, who serves on the board of directors of the Dubuque Racing Association — the nonprofit license holder for both Dubuque casinos — said lighting the bridge would cost an estimated $3.5 million. He said the Iowa and Wisconsin Departments of Transportation and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have verbally signed off, so long as the city is responsible for the lighting.
While investments made in the Port of Dubuque have made it a tourist draw to the benefit of Dubuque’s Las Vegas-owned casino, Lynch said it’s unfortunate the same can’t be said for Q Casino and the island.
“The Diamond Jo has a 10% higher market share than the Q does. It’s an issue that is costing us and the taxpayer,” Lynch said.