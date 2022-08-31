PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville’s upcoming doggie dip is going to bring a whole new meaning to “dog days of summer.”

Pups are invited to take part in the annual event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at Platteville Family Aquatic Center. Dogs can take a dip in the pool to celebrate the end of the season.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.