EPWORTH, Iowa — Josie Hatcher described Service Day at Western Dubuque High School as having the same excitement level as Christmas Day.
“It’s like we’re elves, giving what we can for who we can,” said Hatcher, a junior. “It really paints a picture of how much a little act means to someone.”
Hatcher and other Western Dubuque High School students spent Wednesday helping with more than 40 Service Day projects throughout Dubuque County, from highway cleanup to working at mobile food pantries.
High School Principal Jacob Feldmann said that more than 900 students and 100 staff members were participating in the biannual Service Day on Wednesday. Just high schoolers tackle community projects in the fall, he said, while the spring Service Day is opened up to other Western Dubuque schools.
“This is our fifth year doing this, and it just continues to build,” Feldmann said. “Most of the projects were just in the building in year one, and now students are out in the community.”
The fall Service Day also always coincides with homecoming week, he added, though projects were not done last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. While some minimal restrictions are still in place, Feldmann said this year’s homecoming and Service Day look a lot more normal to the students.
“More than ever this year and last year, our community needs us,” he said. “...The energy that the students give this (homecoming) week builds into the community.”
Christine Tipple, director of vocal music at the high school who helps organize Service Day, said some students also spent Service Day making a float for students to ride on in the homecoming parade.
Another new project this year was delivering cookies to community members to fit into the day’s theme of “be kind,” she said.
Hatcher was one of the students helping put together hundreds of cookie packages, which were accompanied with notes expressing kind messages. She said that students previously divided up Epworth on a map and were assigned a group of houses at which to drop off the packages.
“It’s definitely such a cool thing,” she said. “It’s amazing to see people react and see their smiles.”
Sophomore Greenleigh Hughes and freshman Lilly Waterman were working at the mobile food pantry set up outside the high school. Other Service Day food pantries were held at Leisure Lake in Bernard and the Farley Community Park.
Waterman said that those driving up to the pantry could select what food items they wanted, and then students boxed up the items and delivered them to the vehicles.
Hughes said she loves giving back to the community, and she was thrilled to play a role in giving food to those who might be struggling.
“I wanted to help feed anyone who needs it,” she said. “I hate seeing people starve and be homeless. I hate seeing it, and I want it to stop.”
Sophomore Bree Steger spent Service Day putting together homeless kits for those in need. Soap, toothbrushes and other hygiene items were put into boxes, as well as cards from students.
Steger said she also takes one of the high school’s service learning classes, where the planning for Service Day took place.
“It’s actually really positive (for us) to be part of giving back to people,” she said.
Senior Sam Szalkowski said she has been participating in Service Days since she was in middle school, working on projects like a highway cleanup and making tie blankets.
This year, she worked on painting canvases with kindness-themed quotes to hang up around the school building, combining her love of art and making a positive impact into one.
“It’s one of my favorite days of the year,” Szalkowski said.