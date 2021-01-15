A local developer is seeking tax credits to offset the costs of restoring a historic building in Dubuque.
Metx LLC wants to nominate the Metz Manufacturing Co. building at 1690 Elm St. for the National Register of Historic Places.
The developer purchased the building in 2017 and stated its intention to invest at least $9 million for its restoration. In 2019, Crescent Community Health Center moved its offices to the newly restored structure.
Gary Carner, co-owner of Metx LLC, said the company has completed about 90% of the planned work on the building and now is looking to recoup some of the costs for the project.
If named to the National Register of Historic Places, the building would be eligible for state and federal historic tax credits.
“It was a very expensive venture into this property with everything that was done,” Carner said. “The designation will work to help recoup some of the costs.”
When asked on Thursday, Carner said he could not remember how much money Metx LLC has invested in the building.
The building at 1690 Elm Street predates 1900, garnering its name from Metz Manufacturing Co., which moved into the building in 1903.
Since moving into the building, Crescent Community Health Center has continued to expand its services and create new offices. Other businesses, including Beaker’s Coffee and Infocus Pharmacy Services, also moved into the building.
Carner said he anticipates restoration work on the building will be completed by April, allowing for full access to the structure.
“It was a big investment on our part, but we love doing this kind of preservation work,” he said.
On Thursday, Jan. 21, the Dubuque Historic Preservation Commission will consider voting on whether to recommend the building for the national register. The recommendation then would go to the City Council before the nomination would be reviewed by state and federal officials.
Chris Happ Olson, assistant planner for Dubuque, said the process for reviewing and approving nominees for the national register takes about six months at a minimum.
“They could receive up to 45% in qualified expenses for the rehabilitation process,” Olson said. “It’s a great funding resource for those wanting to pursue a rehabilitation project.”
Wally Wernimont, planning services manager for the city, said historic designations being sought after rehabilitation work already has been completed happens regularly.
“It is not uncommon for us to see this,” he said.