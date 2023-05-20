Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
LANCASTER, Wis. — A free one-day youth safety camp will be held next month in Grant County.
Grant County Rural Safety Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 13 at the Grant County Fairgrounds, 916 E. Elm St., according to an online announcement.
Scheduled session topics include grain, electrical and ATV safety, emergency planning and stress reduction, among others.
The first 300 participants will receive a free T-shirt and door prizes.
Lunch and snacks will be provided.
Registration is required and must be completed by June 1. Register online at bit.ly/45bkWK2.
