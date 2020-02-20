STOCKTON, Ill. — In a split vote, Stockton School Board members this week voted to not renew the contract of the district’s superintendent.
The 4-3 vote means Superintendent Colleen Fox will leave the position she has held since 2018 on June 30. She was hired after the departure of former Superintendent David Gilliland.
School board members Scott Hayes, John Raab, Todd Vincent and Stephanie Broshous, who voted against renewing Fox’s contract, did not publicly explain their decision during the meeting.
Reached after the meeting, Hayes declined to comment. Raab, Vincent and Broshous did not return messages seeking comment for this story.
The remaining school board members, including Nichole Haas, Rachel Phillips and Neil Cahill, who were in favor of keeping Fox, did not return calls seeking comment for this story.
Contacted after the meeting, Fox said she was unable to discuss the reasons behind the board’s decision.
However, she said she was disappointed.
Fox also works as the district’s elementary school principal. She said she does not know if the school board intends to remove her from that position as well.
“It’s a unique situation,” Fox said. “I’m not sure what is going to happen.”
In late January, Galena School Board board members announced that Fox had applied for the then-vacant superintendent position and had been listed as a finalist. Tim Vincent ultimately was chosen for that position.
Fox said her interest in the other position was not related to the decision by the board to not renew her contract. “It has nothing to do with that,” she said.
Lori Dittmar, president of the Stockton Education Association, said the association publicly supported retaining Fox, arguing that she was moving the district in a positive direction.
“We have made gains in student performance and financial solvency,” Dittmar said, speaking on behalf of the organization. “Those are two indicators for a strong leader.”
Dittmar said officials have not publicly stated reasons for Fox’s termination.
Fox said she was grateful for the community members who spoke in support of her.
“I am humbled and grateful to all of the community members that spoke in support and on my behalf,” Fox said. “It was a heartwarming experience.”