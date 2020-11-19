LANCASTER, Wis. — A split Lancaster Common Council has nixed the implementation of a motor vehicle registration tax, fearing that an additional city fee will foster negative sentiment among city residents, despite having one of the lowest tax rates in Grant County.
Council members voted, 4-4, against instituting the $20 annual per-vehicle charge, leaving Mayor David Varnam to break the tie in opposition to the proposal.
“I think the $20 is not really the point. It’s what it represents,” he said. “It’s a straight tax on residents, not necessarily the people using the roads. … There are people who can move just outside the city and (still) use our services like water and sewer.”
The city considered the tax as a means to raise additional revenue to finance road projects in the proposed 2021 budget, which the council unanimously approved this week.
On average, the city budgets about $130,000 for street paving, but the 2021 budget only includes $52,000. City Administrator David Carlson recommended implementing a wheel tax, which at $20 per vehicle would generate more than $74,000 per year for road projects.
“Our transportation needs need a long-term fix,” Carlson said. “We have insufficient revenue to pay for expenses. I believe we should make that hard decision and have a long-term solution.”
Council President Shayne LaBudda and Council Members Stuart Harper, Joel Ingebritsen and Katie Reuter supported the measure. LaBudda said the tax restrictions that the state imposes on municipalities limits their ability to generate needed revenue. That is a problem, he said, not the cities resorting to wheel taxes.
“Let this serve as an impetus to seek change at the state level,” LaBudda said.
Council Members Matt Pennekamp, Rose Oliveto, Robert Schmidt and Brett Rollins voted against the wheel tax.
The city funds most of its capital projects through borrowing, but it has reached 82% of its borrowing capacity.
In the absence of major projects, the 2021 budget contained no frills, said City Clerk and Treasurer David Kurihara.
“I suppose if we were going through the Starbucks of budgets, this would be the skinny latte with no whip,” he said.
Totaling $4.6 million, the city raised its tax levy by the maximum amount, which is less than 1%. That added just $13,000 in new revenue to city coffers.
Residents will have the city portion of their tax bills increase from $6.85 per $1,000 of valuation to $6.88, an increase of about $4.50 annually for an owner of a $150,000 home.
The 2021 budget also includes a sewer utility rate increase of 1.5%. For a resident who uses 4,000 gallons monthly, that bill would increase from $43.01 to $43.66. An additional proposed water utility rate increase of 3% would raise rates from $31.72 to $32.67 per month for 4,000 gallons.
Kurihara said the city can expect to receive between $70,000 to $80,000 in federal aid relief provided to cities and states to counter the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The dollars will be kept in a reserve fund to use for emergency projects.
The budget also includes a 1% wage increase for nonunion employees, except library staff, whose wages are set by the library board. Police officers are to receive a 2% increase, as will two utility operators. One utility operator is to receive a 3% increase.