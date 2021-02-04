GALENA, Ill. — The Galena Territory has received recognition for the community’s efforts to reduce light pollution.
The community has been recognized as a “Dark Sky Friendly Development of Distinction” by the International Dark-Sky Association, according to a press release.
It states that the International Dark Sky Places Program was launched in 2001 to encourage communities, parks and protected areas around the world to preserve and protect dark skies through responsible lighting policies and public education.
The Galena Astronomical Society takes advantage of the dark skies to host public star-gazing events throughout the year.