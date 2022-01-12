DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2022 session of the Iowa Legislature opened Monday, complete with new roles and responsibilities for several area lawmakers.
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, was recently elected unanimously by her caucus to serve as House Minority Whip — the second highest ranking position among House Democrats.
“I’m excited to take the reins in a new way,” she said Monday. “I’m excited to work alongside the new minority party leader Jennifer Konfrst and help move us into position of majority party in the coming election.”
James’ new position has historically taken the lead in securing votes within a party for legislation prioritized by the party’s leader. With Democrats well in the minority in Des Moines, James said her role will be slightly different.
“A lot of my conversation is working with our caucus members on policy issues, questions or concerns that they have, and making sure everyone has the resources they need and depth of understanding they need to put forward or be a part of legislation,” she said. “So for me, it’s an educational role and making sure everyone feels like they’re being heard.”
James has just begun her fourth year in the Capitol, having been first elected in 2018.
Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, also has a new role, chairing the Economic Development Appropriations Subcommittee — made up of both Democrats and Republicans, both representatives and senators — which currently shapes a $48 million budget.
Between sessions, Koelker’s day job is as the executive director for Eastern Iowa Tourism. It being her wheelhouse, Koelker told the Telegraph Herald that she wanted to prioritize more robust revenue generation and spending.
“We’ve been 45th in the nation in terms of tourism spending for years,” she said. “Me being a tourism advocate, it won’t be fun for me to be on the floor and run this with us rated that low. So, I’m going to be looking at some revenue generators. How can we build on those programs that are working out there?”
Koelker also said she hoped to get moving on the economic development budget, usually a late-session job, earlier in this session as chair.
“We’ve posed the idea of letting these conversations go at the beginning,” she said. “We’ll get education funds the first 30 days, so it’s not a political football game and schools can work on initiating their contracts. I don’t know why we’re not doing that with some of these other programs. Hopefully, we can have some of that drafted earlier, so we’re not waiting.”