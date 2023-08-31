Hartig Drug
Pharmacy manager Carissa Gilligan fills a prescription at Hartig Drug's John F. Kennedy Road location in Dubuque on Wednesday.

 JESSICA REILLY

Local pharmacy leaders said a federal effort to negotiate drug prices for Medicare recipients could help thousands of area recipients avoid high out-of-pocket costs on expensive, lifesaving medications.

Federal officials this week announced the first 10 medicines selected for Medicare price negotiations with manufacturers, with prices taking effect in 2026. The new authority was granted by the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress in 2022. Included drugs largely are for blood and other circulatory disorders, diabetes and autoimmune disorders.

