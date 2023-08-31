Local pharmacy leaders said a federal effort to negotiate drug prices for Medicare recipients could help thousands of area recipients avoid high out-of-pocket costs on expensive, lifesaving medications.
Federal officials this week announced the first 10 medicines selected for Medicare price negotiations with manufacturers, with prices taking effect in 2026. The new authority was granted by the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress in 2022. Included drugs largely are for blood and other circulatory disorders, diabetes and autoimmune disorders.
Local pharmacy officials said the medications are among the most expensive and common drugs for local older adults.
Recommended for you
“These are big-moving drugs,” Hartig Drug CEO Charlie Hartig said Wednesday. “These first 10 are very common or very expensive. They can cost a person tens of thousands of dollars a year. The top five (listed drugs) are the largest by spending because a lot of people are on them.”
The selected drugs are:
- blood clot prevention treatment Eliquis
- diabetes and heart failure preventative Jardiance
- blood clot and other circulatory diseases treatment Xarelto
- diabetes treatments Januvia and Farxiga
- heart medicine Entresto
- arthritis medicine Enbrel
- blood cancer medicine Imbruvica
- autoimmune treatment Stelara
- Several forms of diabetes pens
A release from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services states the medicines cost Medicare more than $50 billion from June 2022 to May 2023. Until now, the federally funded Medicare, accessible by citizens 65 and older or with certain conditions, has been the only insurer not allowed to negotiate prices with manufacturers. Thus, Medicare has paid far more than other insurers for the drugs.
Dr. Jill Powers, an internal medicine physician at Grand River Medical Group in Dubuque, said lack of access to most of the drugs on the federal list has created major barriers to the health of her older patients in particular.
“I have a lot of patients who can’t afford them,” she said. “Their only options are to not take a medication and not get that care or they have to expose themselves to regular lab tests, where a lot of the elderly have to get rides to. Sometimes they do get it, but they’re choosing it over grocery. A lot of people just can’t do it.
“Any time health care is going to be more reachable to my patients, I am going to be in support. There are few things worse than knowing I am having to make a secondary prescription, which I know is not as effective, just because a patient can’t get over the cost barrier.”
While Medicare helps cover drug costs for recipients as an insurer, Chad Vaske, head pharmacist at Nightingale Drug in Guttenberg, Iowa, said that still leaves patients with a lot of out-of-pocket charges. They have to meet deductibles, which means high up-front costs early in the year. Sometimes, with expensive drugs, a patient’s first month meets their annual deductible because one month’s dose costs hundreds of dollars.
“A lot of these drugs (on the list) are in that ballpark,” Vaske said.
After meeting their deductible, patients pay just a co-pay for several months until they meet a threshold at which they must pay a percentage of their drug costs, which also is beyond many patients’ budgets. Recipients of Medicare also often require more medications and more expensive medications due to their age and other conditions, further driving up costs.
“A lot of my patients would see relief from this,” Vaske said. “If the costs of these drugs go down, they’ll still pay something. But maybe they’ll only have to pay six months of cost sharing instead of 10. Maybe they won’t have to pay so much out of pocket for their first month (of the year).”
Powers said federal officials came up with a list of drugs similar to one that she would, if asked to.
“Those are the ones I struggle with most, in terms of cost with patients,” she said. “And a lot of these are considered the standard of care.”
This is the second phase of health care rules going into effect from the Inflation Reduction Act. The law previously created a $35 monthly cap on insulin prices and made immunizations free for older adults.
Hartig said both the insulin cap and free immunizations helped patients without harming pharmacies’ reimbursement rates.
“There are pieces (of the law) that are already helping folks today,” he said. “I have heard that $35 a month was easier to manage, just from being behind the counter at our stores. I don’t know that many people have seen an astronomical difference from before, although there were outliers (among insurers). We have seen an increase in Medicare beneficiaries coming in for immunizations, for shingles for the new RSV. COVID will also be $0.”
There are many details of the price negotiation yet to be explained. Hartig takes part in regular update meetings with CMS and other pharmacists. It is also unclear what pharmaceutical companies will do to recoup any potential loss from Medicare negotiations.
“If you cap what a patient can spend, someone else is going to absorb that cost,” said Nightingale Drug owner Eric Nightingale. “This (law) has nothing that has any bearing on other drugs or other (insurance) plans or the managers in the middle.”
Dubuque-based health insurance plans and hospitals said they were unlikely to be impacted by the law.
Several pharmaceutical manufacturers have filed lawsuits against the law.