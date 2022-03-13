Dyersville establishment with restaurant, sports bar, wine lounge opens
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — An establishment combining a restaurant, sports bar and wine lounge is opening in Dyersville.
Fuse opened its bar Saturday, the same day as Dyersville’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities. The eatery will officially open daily starting Wednesday, March 16.
The name Fuse comes from the idea of combining three concepts — restaurant, sports bar and wine lounge — together into one space, said owner Tara Rahe.
“Nothing compares here to this type of atmosphere,” she said. “What we were wanting to do was give the community what they were looking for, what they were lacking.”
The sports bar is located in the front of the space with 12 televisions to watch games and space to seat more than 100 people. In the warmer months, an outdoor patio connected to the bar will be available.
The back room will feature the sit-down restaurant space and wine lounge. The restaurant can seat an additional 75 people, and the lounge another 10.
Dubuque school officials renew discussions about future of facilities
Dubuque Community School District officials on Monday again renewed discussions on the future of district facilities as they look to reduce operational costs.
At a meeting of the district’s Facilities and Support Services Committee, school board members heard current enrollment and financial details and decided to schedule a dedicated meeting in the next 30 days to discuss the situation in more detail.
While no decisions have been made, officials have floated the idea of reducing the district’s middle schools from three to two and reconfiguring or combining one or more elementary schools.
“There’s pain and discomfort in any and all of that, and yet, it is our responsibility to do the fiscal work,” said Board Member Nancy Bradley.
Dubuque City Council approves parking ramp delay
Dubuque City Council members last week once again voted to delay the required completion date of a downtown parking ramp project.
Council members voted, 6-0, to approve an amendment to the development agreement with Cottingham & Butler, HTLF and Roshek Property LLC to extend the completion deadline for the 500-space parking facility from Dec. 31, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2024.
This is the second time that the completion deadline has been pushed back. When the development agreement between the city and the three companies was drafted and approved in late 2019, the city was required to complete the ramp by December 2022.
Council members lauded the cooperation between the city and the companies tied to the development agreement in determining that the project should be delayed.
“I would like to thank all involved in this agreement,” said Council Member David Resnick. “I appreciate the reasonableness and flexibility.”
Iowa Gov. Reynolds promises crowd in Dubuque to go further
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds told a standing-room-only crowd in Dubuque on Friday that she had not yet accomplished all she wants to, including when it comes to tax cuts and reducing government “overreach.”
Friday’s stop at Dubuque American Legion Post 6 was the governor’s third statewide in as many days since officially announcing her reelection bid.
At Friday’s event, she cited her campaign’s momentum following her recent opportunity to provide the national Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union.
“I stood there and told your story,” she told the crowd of 200.
Reynolds again painted a portrait of contrast between herself and the Democrat in the White House, and of the contrast between Iowa and states with Democratic majorities — particularly in regard to the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As blue states locked down their citizens and their businesses, we kept them open,” she said. “When it came to (school) mask mandates, D.C. said trust (Dr. Anthony) Fauci. Iowa said trust parents. We didn’t say it last week. We said it last spring.”
Foreign, domestic economic pressures squeeze local families
Domestic and foreign economic factors are exerting painful pressure on Americans’ pocketbooks from the gas pump to the grocery store, and local residents are feeling the pinch.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to soaring gas prices in a market already shaky from the supply-chain effects of COVID-19. Rising inflation means the prices for everyday necessities are climbing, and weather events already were contributing to heightened heating costs.
Amid increased demand for services, tri-state nonprofits are doing their best to help individuals and families.
“At the end of the day, quite frankly, there’s not a silver bullet. There’s not a solution for all of it when you have someone who is unemployed or underemployed,” said Josh Jasper, executive director of Resources Unite in Dubuque. “It’s a difficult time.”
Dubuque Community Schools, statewide grad rates dip during pandemic
Graduation rates for Dubuque Community Schools have taken a hit over the past two years amid the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The four-year graduation rate for the Class of 2021 was 81.9%, down from 85.7% in 2020 and 88.5% in 2019, according to state data.
“It’s certainly lower than we want it to be,” said Mark Burns, the district’s executive director of secondary education. “And I do believe that the data really exemplifies the impact of COVID.”
Iowa Department of Education officials last week released data on the Class of 2021 statewide graduation rate, showing a drop from the previous year that officials connected with the pandemic. Iowa’s four-year high school graduation rate was 90.2% for 2021, down from 91.8% in 2020.
Local Iowa schools saw a mix of trends, but regardless, school leaders acknowledged that the pandemic’s impacts have created additional challenges for educators to get students to graduation.
“It’s been a lot more work to help support those kids, a lot more communication, which has helped us be a better school, too, because we were forced to have those conversations,” said Jacob Feldmann, principal of Western Dubuque High School in Epworth.