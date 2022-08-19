CUBA CITY, Wis. — Cuba City voters will decide the fate of a proposed $26.85 million school bond measure in the upcoming November election.
The Cuba City School Board on Wednesday unanimously approved placing the facilities measure on the Nov. 8 ballot. The measure will require a simple majority to pass.
“We’ve been working on this a long time,” said Superintendent Aaron Olson. “(This referendum) is really community-driven, based on the ideas that we shared with the community group and (their feedback).”
Community survey results from this past spring indicated substantial community support, with an estimated 56.3% approval rate. If approved, the $26.85 million measure would fund projects across the district’s facilities.
Projects at the elementary school would include replacing the roof and parking lots as well as repairing and replacing pavement around the school.
At the high school, funds would go toward expanding technical education areas as well as adding a fitness center and updating the gym, among other projects.
“This main building was built in the mid-’60s, and not a lot has been done to the high school since,” said School Board Vice President Dan Bowden. “There’s really some needs here … so I think it’s time to move forward and give our kids more opportunities.”
The proposed measure would raise the mill rate used to calculate the school district’s portion of property taxes by 97 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value.
This means that if the measure is approved, the owner of a $100,000 property would see a tax increase of $97 per year.
A $200,000 operating measure also will appear alongside the facilities measure on the November ballot. Olson said those funds would help cover the utility costs of the new space added by construction.
He said the board decided to include the operating measure this year after learning it could be approved alongside the facilities measure without raising the mill rate initially proposed in the community survey.
Between now and the election, the district will be working to educate voters about the bond issue as well as how the money would be used.
“Anytime you run a referendum, you’re going to have that certain percentage of people who vote yes on every referendum and a certain percentage that vote no every referendum,” Olson said. “But referendums are won and lost with how well a district communicates what our needs are.”
