A story about Dubuque school officials proposing to close an elementary school was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.
Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website between March 28 and Sunday:
1.) Dubuque school officials propose closing elementary school, consolidating middle schools
2.) Authorities ID man killed by train in Dubuque
3.) Principal named WD’s next superintendent
4.) Major housing development planned off NW Arterial in Dubuque
5.) Lottery IDs Dubuque woman who won $100,000
6.) Man found guilty of 17 drug charges tied to 11 deaths, including Hazel Green man
7.) Biz Buzz Monday: Revamped Dyersville restaurant reopens
8.) Mineral Point police: Day care provider arrested for death of 4-month-old
9.) Police: Dubuque man ‘sucker-punched’ man in bar, breaking nose
10.) Biz Buzz: Dubuque construction company moving office; Dyersville eye clinic expanding; revamped restaurant reopens
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.