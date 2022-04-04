A story about Dubuque school officials proposing to close an elementary school was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.

Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website between March 28 and Sunday:

1.) Dubuque school officials propose closing elementary school, consolidating middle schools

2.) Authorities ID man killed by train in Dubuque

3.) Principal named WD’s next superintendent

4.) Major housing development planned off NW Arterial in Dubuque

5.) Lottery IDs Dubuque woman who won $100,000

6.) Man found guilty of 17 drug charges tied to 11 deaths, including Hazel Green man

7.) Biz Buzz Monday: Revamped Dyersville restaurant reopens

8.) Mineral Point police: Day care provider arrested for death of 4-month-old

9.) Police: Dubuque man ‘sucker-punched’ man in bar, breaking nose

10.) Biz Buzz: Dubuque construction company moving office; Dyersville eye clinic expanding; revamped restaurant reopens

