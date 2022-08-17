Aaron Chalstrom (right) and his dad, Tom, work a concession booth during the Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams on Thursday in Dyersville, Iowa. Hundreds of people filled similar temporary jobs for the game.
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — There was one overarching theme Tom Chalstrom found while working at a beer cart along the path to the Major League Baseball stadium at the Field of Dreams movie site.
“Everybody is so happy to be here,” he said. “Working here, I love it once the fans are in.”
Chalstrom, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was one of hundreds of people who worked temporary jobs at the MLB stadium adjacent to the Field of Dreams site on Thursday when the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds, 4-2.
Chalstrom said he worked at last year’s inaugural MLB Field of Dreams game, when he was lucky enough to be placed at the first beer cart fans met while walking to the stadium. He enjoyed it so much, he said he asked for the same spot again this year.
Also at the cart was Manchester, Iowa, native Dan Hillers.
“I’ve been coming here (to the Field of Dreams) since I was little, so it’s so cool to see this (game) come out of it,” Hillers said. “It’s neat to work here. It can be anybody walking by, a former MLB player, a fan, and they’re all happy to be here.”
Jack Vandermillen and Trevor Maiers, both of Dubuque, were helping stock the concession stands. The two said they came to the stadium at around noon on Thursday to be shown the ropes before starting their shifts.
“I’ve been coming here since I was a kid, so I’m excited,” Maiers said.
For Vandermillen, this marked the second MLB game he worked at the Field of Dreams.
“It was pretty crazy,” he said. “It’s a lot of hard work. But it pays off. People really enjoy it.”
Tiffany Peiffer, of Davenport, and her daughter, Addysen, an incoming junior at Davenport North High School, both were volunteering their time at the Field of Dreams. Their concession stand raised money for the music program at Addysen’s school.
“The movie is more so my era than hers,” Tiffany said. “But watching the movie and then being here is cool. Some people (from the school) were out here on Tuesday (for the Minor League Baseball game), but I said, ‘I want to do this one. I want the MLB.’”
The two also noted that the Field of Dreams pulls people in, despite the fact that the site sits in a remote area in the cornfields.
“It’s cool, how many people from all around come here,” Addysen said.
Lisa Kohler, of Iowa City, also was back to work the concessions for a second time at the MLB Field of Dreams stadium. She noted that she also has worked as a bartender at Kinnick Stadium when the Iowa Hawkeyes play.
“It’s a lot like Kinnick Stadium,” she said of the Field of Dreams game. “The atmosphere here is really cool. I’ve got a lot of jealous family members back home.”
