DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville City Council members hope the third time will be the charm for a stage project at City Square.
When the project was first put out for consideration, it received zero bids from contractors. The second time around, the stage only received one bid that was “substantially” over the engineer’s estimate, putting the project on hold until further notice.
During a discussion at the council’s last meeting, Mayor Jeff Jacque said he has been working on the project behind the scenes and recently met with three donors who are interested in seeing the project get underway as soon as possible.
According to Jacque, there is a donor who wants to donate all the concrete material for the stage, another willing to provide the labor, as well as FarmTek, which wants to donate a covering.
“At this point, most (of the project) would be done with no taxpayer money,” Jacque said.
Jacque said these donors have agreed in principle to fund the stage, but they would like to get it done sooner rather than later, especially the contractor, who wants to make sure there is actually time to do it.
“I do want to move this along because it’s been long enough,” Jacque said.
While the stage itself already has all the design work complete, City Administrator Mick Michel said the one aspect holding things up is the lighting. Although that, too, already has an initial design completed, Michel said officials now have to go back to the drawing board.
“After we showed a couple of stakeholders that use (City Square), they thought (the lighting) was a little too much, so we have to go back and readdress that,” Michel said.
Jacque also said he is working with another potential donor who would like to assist with the lighting, estimated to cost around $50,000.
Throughout the last several meetings, Council Member Mike Oberbroeckling also has inquired about the project’s progress. Oberbroeckling said he has been approached by a private citizen who is very interested in donating a large flagpole in her husband’s memory, but that person would also like to see the project move forward.
Michel said the flagpole can be incorporated into the overall design and that staff will continue to push forward while making sure the park’s original intent is kept intact.
“We just don’t want to overload the park system so that there’s a whole bunch of these elements and it loses the intended use for that area,” Michel said. “We’ve just been focused on a lot of other things.”
