A nonprofit organization will open a pop-up resale shop in Dubuque’s Millwork District.
Dubuque and Jackson Counties Habitat for Humanity will launch the temporary shop today within Schmid Innovation Center, 955 Washington St.
The shop will sell a variety of items, including furniture, building, electrical and plumbing materials.
The temporary shop will be open for the next three weeks, with hours of 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that focuses on creating affordable housing opportunities. Residents can learn more about the pop-up shop by calling 563-556-2195 or visiting www.habitatdjc.org.