A trial date has been set for a teen charged with murder in connection to the death of a Dubuque man.
Tiarha D. Godwin, 17, of Maquoketa, Iowa, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. The charges stem from the Feb. 7 shooting death of Lonnie E. Burns, 31, of Dubuque.
Godwin's trial has been set for Nov. 28 at the Dubuque County Courthouse. She is charged as an adult in the case due to an Iowa law that automatically tries 16- and 17-year-old offenders as adults if they are accused of a serious crime.
Four others also have been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in connection with Burns' death. Charges against a sixth individual were dismissed.
Aaron D. Bolds, 30, of Dubuque, Aaron C. Johnson, 24, of Chicago, and Kenneth D. Reed, 27, of Indianapolis, also have trials set for Nov. 28. Johnson is additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
The trial for Terry J. Valrie, 29, of Dubuque, is scheduled for Aug. 29.
Court documents state that police were told in interviews following the Feb. 7 shooting that Burns messaged Godwin "offering drugs and money in exchange for sexual favors."
Police were told that after Bolds discovered the messages, he told Godwin to continue messaging Burns and "'Set him up. I want everything' (referring to Burns' drugs and cash)," documents state.
Documents state that a group of people met Feb. 6 at Bolds' Fifth Street residence, and a meeting was set up between Godwin and Burns.
Traffic camera footage shows six people -- including the five who are charged -- enter a vehicle at about 12:25 a.m. Feb. 7 and drive toward the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue, documents state. The group then walked to Burns' residence.
Documents state Godwin entered a residence alone, and a group struggle ensued after she and Burns left the residence. Johnson shot at Burns during the fight, and the group fled, according to documents.
Dubuque police responded to the area at about 12:45 a.m. and found Burns unresponsive in a yard between 711 and 715 Rhomberg Ave., and he was pronounced dead at a local hospital. An autopsy found he sustained three gunshot wounds.