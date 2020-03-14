Question: How do Dubuque police monitor drivers who are illegally passing other drivers on road shoulders? I have noticed this happening a lot on U.S. 20 as I am waiting to make a right turn to get into Lowe’s.
Answer: Dubuque police officers enforce these laws as they observe violations, according to Assistant Police Chief Jeremy Jensen. Iowa Code prohibits drivers from leaving the pavement or driving onto shoulders to pass vehicles to their right or left.
Jensen said officers have received complaints about the intersection at U.S. 20 and Menard Court previously, but they have not seen a high volume of crashes there. The U.S. 20 shoulder is marked with hash marks to indicate that drivers should not use the space to pass.
Jensen said he did not know of any specific enforcement projects at that intersection, but officers generally address issues on stretches of road as they are made aware of them.
“We’ll address spots like that if we know about it,” he said.
Question: Is there someone who follows up after a car crash to make sure debris is cleaned off the road? I believe towing companies are responsible for taking care of debris after a wreck, but recently I’ve noticed some crash scenes where debris doesn’t appear to be fully cleaned up.
Answer: Tow companies are responsible for cleaning up crash debris if they are involved in assisting at a wreck scene, according to city spokesman Randy Gehl.
If a tow company is not involved, then whoever removes the vehicles is responsible, Gehl wrote in an email. That could include the drivers of the vehicles involved if they are able to drive away from the scene.
According to state code, anyone who removes vehicles involved in a crash is responsible for removing “any glass or other injurious substance dropped upon the highway from such vehicle,” and failure to do so constitutes a simple misdemeanor.
City of Dubuque staff will clear crash debris if they are notified of a site that has not been fully cleaned up, Gehl wrote.