A Dubuque commission on Monday recommended City Council members move forward with a project to upgrade Five Flags Center, despite significant increases in its estimated cost.
Dubuque Civic Center Commission members voted unanimously to recommend that the city schedule a public vote on March 7, 2023, asking residents if up to $89 million should be borrowed to fund the project. Council members will consider the commission’s recommendation at their meeting on May 2.
The earliest such a referendum could be held is Sept. 13, but commission members also recommended the city explore other funding options to offset the overall cost of the project.
“I think it’s time to get the clock started,” said Commission Chair Tyler Daugherty, who is vice president of community engagement for Travel Dubuque. “We have the information we need.”
The proposal involves demolishing the existing arena, building a larger replacement that can seat about 6,400 and expands across West Fifth Street, and making improvements to Five Flags Theater.
The commission’s input was requested by City Council members after they received an updated cost assessment last week in which the price of the project climbed from the $74.3 million estimated in 2019 to $89.7 million, a 21% increase.
If approved, the $89 million project is anticipated to increase taxes for the average Dubuque homeowner by $193.28 in 2024, the first year that the levy increase for the project would go into effect. That annual tax impact is expected to slowly fall in the following years, eventually decreasing to $161.59 in 2042.
Some residents who oppose the project spoke during Monday’s meeting. Tim Hitzler, founder of Key City Creative Center, said the project might not yield notable increases in attendance at Five Flags but will put a financial burden on taxpayers.
“Increasing property taxes will also increase rents,” Hitzler said. “This is counter to our city’s goal to create more affordable housing.”
An analysis by consultants Conventions, Sports & Leisure International and Betsch Associates predicts an increase in operating revenue, from the $1.75 million projected in 2019 to $1.96 million in the most recent study. It also now estimates the center’s annual operating deficit would decrease to about $250,000 — 70% below current annual deficit levels.
Commission members repeatedly brought up that the increased cost of the project does not diminish the potential positive economic impact that the new Five Flags Center could provide.
“(Out-of-town residents) go to our very fine hotels and bed-and-breakfasts and enjoy it, and they spend their money there,” said Commission Vice-Chair Rod Bakke. “They are bringing money into Dubuque, they are enjoying themselves, and they are adding to what we consider to be our community.”
Some residents also spoke in favor of the proposed project. Doug Donald, who expressed his support for the project, said residents should be allowed to decide if it should move forward through a public vote.
“Let’s put it before the public,” he said. “That’s the ultimate survey.”
Commission Member Bryce Parks said he believes the project could rejuvenate downtown Dubuque.
“Success requires vision and an eye for tomorrow,” he said. “It’s about investing in a bigger picture for the future.”
City Council Member Danny Sprank previously suggested the commission consider supporting a smaller, cheaper Five Flags project that would put less tax burden on residents.
Parks said investing less money in the project could prevent economic growth and increases in attendance, fears that opponents to the project already hold.
“It sets us up for the kinds of failures that we would be asking for,” he said.
Commission Member Mackenzie Blau said she is concerned about the project’s tax impact on residents, but she also believes that some investment must be made at Five Flags, which already requires an estimated $12 million in repairs.
“It’s costing a lot of money just to keep and maintain it,” she said. “Something needs to seriously be done.”
Blau and other commission members said they ultimately want residents to decide through the public vote if the tax burden of the project is something that the community can bear.
As part of the commission’s recommendation, Daugherty said the later public vote date will allow the city to work with ASM Global, the company hired to manage Five Flags, to pursue other funding sources to offset the cost of the project, including state grants or naming rights for the new facility.
“(I support) any avenue that we can go down to help offset that cost,” Daugherty said.