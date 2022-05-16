Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In addition to this update from Cuba City, Wis., we will share other local developments in Tuesday’s edition.
A Platteville fitness studio owner is opening a second location in Cuba City.
Adelei Graffin, who grew up in Kieler, Wis., opened Platteville Cycling & Fitness Studio one year ago at 20 E. Main St. in that city. Now, she plans to open Cuba City Yoga, Pilates & Fitness Studio at 203 S. Main St. in that city, which is the historic depot building near Kwik Trip.
“We can serve more people this way,” Graffin said. “We really focus on mind and body wellness because it starts from the inside out. That might be something they need out there.”
She said she originally was looking for a bigger location in Platteville, as the business began to outgrow the space. But during the search, the opportunity to add a Cuba City location came about.
“When I started in Platteville, I did one class a day,” she said. “Now, we’re a team of 10. And next month in June, we’ll be doing 100 classes a month between the two locations.”
Graffin said the first class at the Cuba City studio will take place June 4. The studio will focus on yoga and Pilates to start, but offerings could expand in the future.
“I taught in Madison (Wis.) for forever,” she said. “When I moved back, I noticed that Pilates was not big around here, and the benefits of it are amazing. So, I’ve been teaching it at Platteville, and people love it.”
She added that those who sign up for memberships can have access to both studios.
Graffin said she looks forward to meeting new people at the Cuba City studio, noting that the success of her business wouldn’t have happened without community support.
“I opened this place (in Platteville) as a fun thing to do that I’m good at,” she said. “I was going to try this as a hobby and teach one class a day. I never planned to expand and never planned to do more than one class a day. It organically became this, and I’m so grateful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.