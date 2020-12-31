Iowa state parks will not host their usual, guided First Day Hikes this week, but officials still encourage residents to hit the trails.
The guided hikes, which at some local parks drew hundreds, will not be held this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
However, the state is hosting the First Day Hike Challenge in its place. Participants can check into more than 50 participating state parks from Friday, Jan. 1, through Sunday, Jan. 3, with the free State Park Passport program, according to a press release. It states that every check-in will qualify a participant for a prize drawing of a free, two-night stay at a two-bedroom cabin at Lake Darling State Park.
Local participating parks include:
- Mines of Spain State Recreation Area, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road
- Backbone State Park, 1347 129th St., Dundee
- Bellevue State Park, 24668 U.S. 52, Bellevue
- Maquoketa Caves State Park, 9688 Caves Road, Maquoketa
- Pikes Peak State Park, 15316 Great River Road, McGregor
Visit https://bit.ly/3nVxgIu to sign up for the passport program and learn more about the hikes.