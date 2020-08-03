DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A Dyersville manufacturing operation has nearly completed a new, 14,000-square-foot facility.
“This will give more room for new equipment for more manufacturing and, hopefully, give us more capacity to expand our product line,” said Dave Stephen, Digga’s operations manager. “We will be hiring more as we continue to grow. Our plan is to keep growing.”
The Australia-based company opened its 37,000-square-foot facility in 20 West Industrial Park in Dyersville in January 2013. It produces gearboxes and auger bits to be used in the construction industry.
Last August, Dyersville City Council members approved a development agreement with Digga North America as it looks to grow its foothold in the U.S. The company currently has 23 full- and part-time workers.
Stephen said that Digga invested more than $1 million into the expansion and machinery at its new site located at 2325 Industrial Parkway SW.
Jacque Rahe, the executive director of Dyersville Economic Development Corp., said as Digga continues to expand its facilities, it will create more job opportunities.
”They will be doing a lot more of their manufacturing over here, and this is phase one of a couple planned expansions,” she said.
The project will receive tax-increment-financing benefits and could receive up to $350,000 in tax benefits until the 10-year contract with the city expires. This financing method incentivizes property owners to improve or renovate their buildings by giving them back a portion of the increased property taxes they would have incurred as a result of the improvements.
Stephen said since the operation first opened, it has continued to grow its product line. By the end of this year, the business not only will have hired a handful of new workers, but the new facility will be built with space for additional growth in the coming years.
“The building is designed in a way that we can double the floor space,” he said. “It’s essentially a bit more room to be able to breathe. We are pretty full at our current facility.”