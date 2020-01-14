The City of Manchester’s street department was named the 2019 Ernest Hayhow Chamber Person of the Year by the Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce.
The department’s members were honored “for all their support and behind-the-scenes work with events and community efforts throughout the year,” according to a press release from the chamber.
The chamber’s annual awards were presented Thursday.
Other winners included Norby’s Farm Fleet (Delaware County Meritorious Service Award), Caryssa O’Connell, of Delaware County Tourism (2019 Ambassador of the Year) and Lake Design and Décor and Gateway Appliance Sales and Service (joint winners of 2019 Business of the Year).