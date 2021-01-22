CUBA CITY, Wis. -- One person was injured in a rollover crash Wednesday outside of Cuba City.
Joseph C. Brant, 64, of Cuba City, was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville for treatment, according to a press release issued today by the Grant County Sheriff's Department.
The crash occurred at about 12:50 p.m. Wednesday on Grant County H just east of Grant County D, west of Cuba City. The release states that Brant was eastbound when "he came upon a large amount of snow that had accumulated due to the blowing and drifting." He lost control of his vehicle, which crossed the roadway and overturned in the ditch.
"Brant was initially trapped inside the vehicle until Dickeyville EMS members passing by were able to provide aid," the release states.