Authorities said a mattress falling off the top of a vehicle caused a crash that injured a motorcyclist Monday in Dubuque.
Bruce C. Durband, 64, of Olin, Iowa, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of a laceration near his left eye and a broken wrist, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Felipe L. Lopez, 48, of Dubuque, was traveling west on U.S. 20 west of Old Highway Road at about 2:15 p.m. Monday when a mattress that was attached to the top of his vehicle fell onto the roadway. A vehicle driven by Judith A. Towell, 74, of Marion, Iowa, was traveling behind Lopez and braked to avoid hitting the mattress, then Durband’s motorcycle crashed into the back of Towell’s vehicle. Durband was wearing a helmet. Lopez was cited with spilling a load onto the highway.