Hundreds tested in targeted drive in Dubuque County
With Dubuque County increasing the number of residents tested by nearly half through its targeted testing drive last week, health leaders want to keep that momentum with local testing for COVID-19.
Wednesday through Friday, Dubuque County public health and medical workers tested 1,450 people in long term care and assisted living facilities, and at a testing site established in the covered parking garage of the Grand River Center.
The drive was a collaboration between the county and the Iowa Department of Public Health, which agreed to provide 1,000-plus COVID-19 nasal tests to the effort.
Per the state’s directions the tests were to be performed on staff of the long-term care and assisted living facilities, not the residents as well, as had originally been requested.
County Public Health Director Patrice Lambert said Friday that the work in the long term care facility had been smooth sailing.
“It has been ideal with the long term care, largely because they have had their own nurses do the tests,” she said. “Working with a site that already had the nurses has helped us succeed.”
Marshallese community hit hard by virusMembers of the Marshallese community in Dubuque are reporting a significant toll among their people and barriers to traditional services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Irene Maun Sigrah is a prominent member of the Marshallese community in Dubuque and a community health care worker at the Pacific Islander Health Project at Crescent Community Health Center.
She said Wednesday that, for weeks, she has been sheltered in her home with COVID-19. Sigrah said she was one of many in her community to have contracted the virus.
“I’m one of them,” she said. “So are my husband, my two sons.”
According to Sigrah, who has kept in close communication with much of her community — both professionally and personally — since the pandemic began, three local deaths are from the Marshallese community.
“There are more in the hospitals,” she said. “The ICUs are full of us.”
Former Holy Family official suspected of theft
Dubuque police are investigating allegations that a former Holy Family Catholic Schools administrator stole tens of thousands of dollars from the system and sold school equipment while keeping the proceeds.
Court documents filed last week show that investigators served a search warrant at the home of Todd Wessels, 48, of 1330 Belmont St., after system leaders found what they believe to be evidence of crimes that included Wessels, in 2019, using his system credit card to upload about $53,000 to a PayPal account that he used for personal purchases.
“A review of financial records ... indicate Wessels was making numerous unauthorized purchases with Holy Family money for years, to include paying his Alliant Energy bill for his residence ..., making food purchases at grocery stores and restaurants, purchasing theatre tickets and making nonschool related purchases,” the search warrant application reads. Wessels, who was principal of Holy Ghost Elementary School and the system’s curriculum/ technology director, was placed on administrative leave in February and resigned in March.
No criminal charges have been filed. Dubuque Police Department spokesman Lt. Ted McClimon said the matter remains under investigation.
Council unanimously supports Van Milligen
Dubuque City Council members on Monday voted unanimously for a resolution declaring that City Manager Mike Van Milligen’s job was safe and praised his work in the role.
“All evidence that I see in the large majority of the Dubuque community points to the fact that we have the right city manager to lead Dubuque right now,” said Council Member Brad Cavanagh.
Brett Shaw was among those who voted in favor of the resolution.
Last summer, he and three other then-council members pushed to fire Van Milligen, and on Saturday, he posted on Facebook about the resolution, saying, “Some people like being led by the nose but are too proud to admit it,” before calling out two fellow council members — David Resnick and Ric Jones — for comments they made regarding the city manager.
Local NAACP: More action needed on fair housing
Members of the Dubuque branch of the NAACP worry financial constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will further delay efforts to combat housing discrimination at a time when they say it is needed most. They say housing inequities in Dubuque have become more pronounced as a result of the current health crisis, which has led to a call by members for changes to the city’s newly adopted budget. “The impact of the pandemic will be affecting us all for the foreseeable future,” wrote NAACP Friends of Fair Housing Committee Members Lynn Sutton and Tom Lo Guidice in a recent note to council members. “The modest changes we are requesting can help our city address the current situation as well as the long-term needs.”
The group has urged the city to fill a vacant assistant housing director position, despite a city hiring freeze; to hire a consultant to develop a housing “discrimination index” and move forward with fair-housing testing; and to set a deadline for an education, outreach and rebranding effort to encourage greater participation in the city’s housing voucher program by landlords.
National Guard team tests PDC workers for COVID-19
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Dozens of employees in their vehicles lined the perimeter of a Prairie du Chien packaging company facility Tuesday, awaiting their chance to be tested for COVID-19.
The operation, conducted by a 28-member specimen- collection team from the Wisconsin National Guard, collected nose swabs from all of the about 350 workers of Prairie Industries’ north and south facilities.
The outcome will determine whether the company’s north facility, 800 N. State St., will reopen or whether its south Prairie du Chien location, 38023 S. Industrial Blvd., will likewise close.