Rachel Otting, of MercyOne Elm Pharmacy, was given the 2021 Distinguished Young Pharmacist Award from the Iowa Pharmacy Association. The award goes to a pharmacist who has shown exemplary dedication and involvement within in the first 10 years of professional practice. Otting, a Dubuque native, acts as a preceptor for the University of Iowa Community Pharmacy Residency Program.
Fourth-year Drake University pharmacy student and Dubuque native Isabelle Tharp received the Jerry Karbeling Leadership Award from the Iowa Pharmacy Association. The award is given to one pharmacy student from each of Iowa’s colleges of pharmacy who demonstrate outstanding participation in professional organizations and the political process.
Katherine Gansen, FNP- BC, has joined Statera Integrated Health And Wellness Solutions, LLC, as a provider.
The Iowa Restaurant Association has named Stephanie Mihalakis, general manager of Brazen Open Kitchen + Bar, one of its 40 Women to Watch this year.
The Dubuque P.E.O. Chapters & Dubuque Reciprocity announced the following leadership positions for 2021-2022:
GE: President, Sharon Westenfelder; vice president, Amy Hardwicke; recording secretary, Madelynn Wilharm; treasurer, Lanora Miller; corresponding secretaries, Ann Berry, Alison Flogel; chaplains, Barbara Heitzman, Sharon Hannon; guard, Judy Doebler; delegate Iowa State Convention, Madelynn Wilharm; alternate delegate, Sharon Westernfelder; reciprocity, Sandra Cairns, Madelynn Wilharm.
HL: President, Debbie Albert; vice president, Julie Woodyard; treasurer, Jean Tucker; corresponding secretary, Jeanne Updegraff; chaplain, Addy Gard; guard, Susan Taylor; delegate Iowa State Convention, Debbie Albert; alternate delegate, Pat Emerson; reciprocity, Debbie Albert, Sue Hattel.
IK: President, Laura Niner; recording secretary, Marilynn Field; treasurer, Tami Ryan; corresponding secretary, Denise Ryerson; chaplain, Connie Cherba; guard, Nancy Butler; delegate Iowa State Convention, Laura Niner; reciprocity, Laura Niner.
KI: President, Shauna Schmitt; vice president, Kathy Kidd; recording secretary, Julie Borgwardt; treasurer, Sue Miller; corresponding secretary, Angie Bingaman; chaplain, Laurinda Brimeyer; guard, Andrea Timmerman; delegate Iowa State Convention, Shauna Schmitt; alternate delegate, Angie Bingaman; reciprocity, Julie Borgwardt, Shauna Schmitt.
MP: President, Yvonne Mallory; vice presidents, Ginny Gordon, Susan Williams; recording secretaries, Carol Clark, Barb Brown; treasurer, Karen Horstmann; corresponding secretaries, Linda Budde, Mary Santjer; chaplain, Jacqueline Burnett; guard, Robin Beadle; delegate Iowa State Convention, Yvonne Mallory; alternate delegate, Linda Budde; reciprocity, Mary Santjer, Deb Tully.
OI: President, Carol Smith; vice president, Lorrie Etheredge; recording secretary, Bonnie Sanders; treasurer, Diane Schulz; corresponding secretary, Sue Hellert; chaplains, Ann Edleman, Anita Wild; guards, Ruth Lyon, Leanna Latham; delegate Iowa State Convention, Carol Smith; International PEO Convention delegate, Lorrie Etheredge; reciprocity, Lorrie Etheredge, Carol Smith.
The PEO Founder’s Day Chair was awarded to Mary Santjer.
Two by Two Character Development announced the following position changes:
Elizabeth D. Heins has joined as executive director.
Kristin Woodward-Vaassen will continue as director of business and curriculum development.
The following new board members have been announced:
Matt Theisen, president; Wendy Knight, vice president; Meggan Heacock, treasurer; Shane Burtzlaff, secretary; Ben Gander, past president. Board of directors includes Becky Conlon, Poppy Conlon, Rick Fullmer, Liza Johnson, Tasha Lippold, Alicia Ludescher, Amy Printz, Luke Rodham, Kristin Woodward-Vaassen.
Opening Doors has received a Core Grant from the Iowa Women’s Foundation. The grant is awarded to Iowa organizations that address one of the six critical barriers facing Iowa women and girls: employment, child care, housing, education/training, transportation and mentoring.